Fort Stockton ISD employee resigns after being arrested in El Paso for improper relationship with student
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — A Fort Stockton ISD employee has resigned after he was arrested and charged with improper relationship between an educator and student. According to the El Paso Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a residence in Fabens on June 20. The deputies were informed a coach...
Crimes Against Persons respond to an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say there was an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
UPDATE: EPPD searching for suspect in East El Paso bank robbery
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a bank robbery along the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol in East El Paso. EPPD officials say shots have been fired, however no injuries have been reported. The alleged bank robber left the scene on foot, headed to […]
Fabens high school coach accused of improper relationship between educator and student arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Fabens High School coach, accused of having an improper relationship between an educator and student. Deputies say they were dispatched to a residence in Fabens, TX, in reference to information on an improper relationship between an educator and student. Deputies say […]
Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
El Paso ISD investigates “classroom situation” after report of potential misconduct
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is investigating an incident relating to what it describes as a "classroom situation." The investigation follows the circulation of a video that appears to show an exchange between a teacher and students. ABC-7 has obtained the video but has chosen not to republish it until we learn more about its context.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Officer-involved shooting began with an armed robbery at Walmart neighborhood market
EL PASO, Texas -- The shooting happened near The White Sands Federal Credit Union on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. It all began with the robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood market a few blocks east Police believe the suspect tried to run away, but officers began a chase. Investigators...
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
Around 260 cases dismissed Thursday at El Paso County Courthouse
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An additional 260 cases have been dismissed today at the El Paso County Courthouse. Around 260 cases were dismissed today due to the District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales failing to file charges relating to these cases. Some of the cases ranged from drug to assault charges. District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales says […]
Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
El Paso ISD investigating teacher talking about ‘pedophiles’; students say it was taken out of context
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is looking into a classroom discussion at Franklin High School where a teacher appeared to be saying that calling people “pedophiles” was unfair and they should be called “minor attracted persons.” Two students who are in the class said the social media clip that […]
People Shocked After TX Teacher Discusses Normalizing Pedophilia
"Don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old." These are the words that ended an 18-second clip recorded in an El Paso classroom. The classroom conversation was recorded and posted to social media. Parents became concerned about the controversial subject. The recording is a conversation between an English teacher and a student.
Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
Ysleta ISD names new Community Learning Center Director
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) announced the appointment of Cindy Sizemore as director of the Ysleta Community Learning Center. Sizemore currently serves as assistant principal at Plato Academy. YISD officials share that she began her career in education in 1991 as a foreign language teacher in Tucson […]
El Paso Police responds to D.A.’s office accusations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During today’s City Council meeting El Paso Police Department responded to District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office claiming a number of criminal cases were dismissed because EPPD failed to report them to the D.A. In August, the County Jail Magistrate dismissed over 300 cases that were not indicted by the D.A.’s […]
Body found in vehicle near State Road 404
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
Shocking Video Of EPPD Officer Attacked By Suspect In Jail
An El Paso Police Officer was attacked by a suspect he was in the process of booking inside the EPPD Central Regional Command Center. The suspect had initially been arrested on suspicion of car burglary and was going through the booking process when he blindsided the El Paso Police Department officer with a shot to the face.
