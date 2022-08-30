ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Chelsea transfer target Anthony Gordon score with brilliant finish to show why Everton want £70m for him

By Anthony Chapman
 4 days ago

CHELSEA target Anthony Gordon showed why Everton won't sell the winger for anything less than £70m.

He shows off his superb finishing with a fine strike in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEpYr_0hbYSe9100
Chelsea target Anthony Gordon scored a great goal against Leeds for Everton Credit: Reuters

Gordon, 21 has been the subject of several failed bids by Chelsea this month.

Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly have been snapping up talented youngsters including Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina with hopefully Wesley Fofana to follow.

But they won’t rest until Gordon also winds up at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are believed to be preparing a £60m bid to sign the versatile forward by deadline day.

However, Frank Lampard is adamant he wants Gordon to stay put.

And the Goodison Park favourite will cost Chelsea at least £70m to sign this window.

Lampard and Everton’s tough stance was certainly given a strong boost this evening as Gordon hit the target against Leeds.

After starting an attacking move with a clever inside run and pass, he latched on to a fine defence-splitting touch from Alex Iwobi.

Gordon kept his balance as he was forced out wide while Leeds goalie Illan Mesiler rushed forwards.

And the ace remained as cool as a cucumber by planting the ball into the net with a composed finish.

The strike was Gordon’s second in as many games following his effort in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford.

And it now remains to be seen if he stays an Everton player for much longer as Chelsea step up their transfer pursuit with just days remaining in the market.

