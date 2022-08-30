ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Eugenio Derbez’s marriage to wife Alessandra Rosaldo after actor suffers accident leaving him needing surgery

By Tatiana Louder
 4 days ago

FANS have flocked to post best wishes for actor Eugenio Derbez after it was revealed he had to undergo surgery on Monday following a major accent.

The star's wife Alessandra Rosaldo, a Mexican actress, singer, and dancer, took to Instagram to announce Derbez's accident on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwJt1_0hbYSTNu00
Eugenio Derbez and his newlywed wife Alessandra Rosaldo recently tied the not Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkTL7_0hbYSTNu00
Eugenio recently underwent an accident that resulted in his needing surgery. His wife described the injuries as "delicate" in her message announcing the heavy news Credit: Getty

Alessandra, 50, and Eugenio, 60, have been married for ten years and continue a relationship that turns heads.

Fans are lucky to catch glimpses of their star-driven marriage on social media and at occasional red carpet events.

On Instagram, Eugenio captioned a recent post of Alessandra wrapped in bed, lounging in sheets, Eugenio wrote, "Esa es la sonrisa que provoco todas las mañanas…

"…cada que me ve en calzones."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8UZt_0hbYSTNu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoJ2U_0hbYSTNu00

Translation: "That's the smile I cause every morning...every time she sees me in underwear."

In a post about the couple's wedding, Eugenio wrote “10 years later, with the commitment to have electricity and water in our home.

"But above all, with the commitment to continue drawing a smile on your face. Love you."

In another wedding post, Eugenio called their wedding day "unforgettable."

Alessandra sweetly commented back: “I love you, prince of my story. You take my breath away! Happy first 10 years of marriage."

The couple shares one child together.

Eight-year-old Aitana Derbez is the fourth child of Eugenio.

He has three children from his previous relationships.

Aislinn, 36, Vadhir, 31, and José, 30 are Derbez's older children, each from a different romance of his.

Via her Instagram account, Alessandra announced on August 30, 2022, that her husband will be having surgery due to an accident.

Little was revealed about the accident, but Alessandra said the injuries "are delicate."

"To our family, friends, and media: Through this medium, I want to inform you that a couple of days ago Eugenio had an accident," she wrote in her statement, via Newsweek.

"He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise your health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FotJG_0hbYSTNu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyuak_0hbYSTNu00

Over the years, Alessandra has been seen in several Mexican soap operas and sold over four million records.

The extent of Eugenio's needed surgery is not yet known.

#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Marriages#Wedding#Mexican#Todas Las Ma Anas
