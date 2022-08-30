ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

The Soviet Union's last president, Mikhail Gorbachev, has passed away at 91

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011OSH_0hbYSODV00

On Tuesday, the last president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, passed away at the age of 91, according to Russian news agencies citing hospital officials.

"Mikhail Gorbachev passed away tonight after a serious and protracted disease," the Interfax news agency reported citing a statement from Russia's Central Clinical Hospital.

Gorbachev was credited with many accomplishments during his time as president, including ending the Cold War without bloodshed, overseeing the Soviet Union's dissolution in 1991, six years after taking office in 1885 and taking on bold reforms as the leader of his nation.

The former Soviet president helped remove the Iron Curtain that had caused division in Europe since the conclusion of World War II while also helping create arms reduction deals with the U.S.

For many of his efforts, in 1990, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, partly because he was able to break the Soviet sphere peacefully.

Gorbachev will be buried in Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, where his wife Raisa, who passed away in 1999, is buried, according to reports from Tass.

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy