Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO