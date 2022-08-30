ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again?

Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings

Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Cars
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
Cat Country 102.9

Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings

It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend

We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
RED LODGE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10

It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
Cars
Cat Country 102.9

ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge

In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
RED LODGE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

UPDATE: Billings Fire Department Recovers Stolen Gear

UPDATE: August 29, 2:35 p.m. The stolen gear has been recovered successfully, a quarter mile away from where it was stolen from. According to the City of Billings, the person who turned it in was house-sitting for someone, when they noticed a red bag in the neighbor's backyard. This red bag turned out to be the stolen gear. Everything that was in the bag was accounted for.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana

This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

