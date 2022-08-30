Read full article on original website
First Friday Fragments of the Month from Mark Wilson: Cars, Guns, and A/C
I often watch youtube videos on things. Most "how to" videos are too long. Most of these could be sixty seconds long. Word economy, people. The one I just watched on setting the position of the driver's seat was five minutes. Seriously. Burn The Point tonight. Music by Bucky Beaver....
Hey Billings, Remember Cash? Some of Us Still Use It to Pay
So, I'm sitting in my pickup, waiting in line for my turn at the drive-up window. When I finished ordering from the nice lady in the speaker, she told me my total would be $5.17. Well, when the cents total is low like that, and I have time because I'm...
DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again?
Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings
Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings
It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
Four Minutes and Twenty Seconds with B.o.B. on KISS FM!
Before you even realize it, six-time Grammy Award nominee B.o.B. will be in Billings at the Pub Station Tap Room. You'll likely remember B.o.B. from his debut single "Nothin On You" with Bruno Mars (Almost 400 MILLION views on YouTube!):. That single rocketed B.o.B. to the top of the Billboard...
The Sweet Life: Signature Sweets and Treats Shop Opens in Billings
Who doesn't have a sweet tooth? I know I have multiple, and always find time to sneak in a sweet treat. Today, we came across a relatively new business here in Billings, making stunningly beautiful treats and eats!. What's available?. According to Joey Pickett, they focus on custom cakes for...
Dog in Billings is a Heartbreaker. Looking for His Forever Home.
Our featured Wet Nose this week is absolutely full of love. His name is Wazowski, and he's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what the great people at YVAS had to say about our boy Wazowski:. Wazowski may only have one eye, but he makes...
This Is What Happens When You Miss a Day of Listening to the Breakfast Flakes!
Holy guest, Batman! I know we are on low power, but what a day. We had guests join us on all types of issues on the air this morning. First, we had county commissioner Jones and Dan from the chamber in to talk about the private management of Metra. I...
Are You a Pumpkin Head? Karens Across Billings Rejoice For Pumpkin Spice Latte Return
Ahhhhh Fall. It's just around the corner, and all across Montana local shops are gearing up by putting out... Halloween decorations. Ugh! Well, at least we have one thing that remains the same. The drug... known as Pumpkin Spice. Latte? Mocha? Cold Brew?. Today, I started my morning reading that...
5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10
It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
First Major Country Concert of 2023 Just Announced for Billings
As the summer concert season starts to wind down, excitement for 2023 is already growing with the announcement of a major tour stopping in the Magic City. Coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on May 20, 2022:. The Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown in Billings, Montana. Opening...
ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge
In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
BIG PSA: The Breakfast Flakes Gearing Up For the Annual Fall Parade
Fall has always been my favorite time of year although it's going to be a while until we get some cooler weather. It's the time of year when there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The days get shorter and the work slows down. We are in...
UPDATE: Billings Fire Department Recovers Stolen Gear
UPDATE: August 29, 2:35 p.m. The stolen gear has been recovered successfully, a quarter mile away from where it was stolen from. According to the City of Billings, the person who turned it in was house-sitting for someone, when they noticed a red bag in the neighbor's backyard. This red bag turned out to be the stolen gear. Everything that was in the bag was accounted for.
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
New Yard Signs Are Popping Up in Billings. Here’s What They’re Promoting.
Montana has consistently been top 3 in the United States for suicide rate, and a local organization in Billings is working to help those at risk and to raise awareness during suicide prevention month. According to the press release from Riverstone Health, yard signs will be placed throughout the city...
These Billings Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies for National Cinema Day
If you've not been able to see the Elvis movie yet or take the family to catch the new DC League of Super Pets flick, here's your opportunity to see a movie in the theater on a budget. The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization made up of theater owners...
Ugh. These School Drop Offs are the Absolute Worst in Billings
Week One of back-to-school in Billings is in the books and parents once again remember just how awful some of the parking/drop-off/pick-up situations are at local schools. What should be a relatively simple task is a twice-daily traffic nightmare at many neighborhood schools. My theory on why it's so bad.
