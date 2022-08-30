Read full article on original website
Wildfire south of Prineville forces evacuations
NEAR PRINEVILLE, Ore. — A 60-acre wildfire burning south of Prineville on Friday threatened structures and prompted Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations, according to the Crook County Sheriff's Office. Because of progress made on Friday, the Crook County Sheriff's Office said all evacuation levels have gone down to Level...
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers
DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
Oregon Gov. Brown thanks first responders, Bend Police for quick response to shooting
Governor Kate Brown met with the officers and first responders who rushed to the scene of a deadly shooting at a Bend grocery store on Sunday. In a statement, Brown's office says she thanked them for their quick response, and said that her heart goes out to the victims and their families.
Families, friends remember victims of Bend grocery store shooting
The families of the two men killed by a shooter at a Bend grocery store are sharing photos to help honor their loved ones. PAST COVERAGE | Victims in Bend grocery store shooting were Army veterans. Police say 84-year-old Glenn Bennett was grocery shopping when he was fatally shot near...
