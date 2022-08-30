ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KATU.com

Wildfire south of Prineville forces evacuations

NEAR PRINEVILLE, Ore. — A 60-acre wildfire burning south of Prineville on Friday threatened structures and prompted Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations, according to the Crook County Sheriff's Office. Because of progress made on Friday, the Crook County Sheriff's Office said all evacuation levels have gone down to Level...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers

DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Families, friends remember victims of Bend grocery store shooting

The families of the two men killed by a shooter at a Bend grocery store are sharing photos to help honor their loved ones. PAST COVERAGE | Victims in Bend grocery store shooting were Army veterans. Police say 84-year-old Glenn Bennett was grocery shopping when he was fatally shot near...
BEND, OR

