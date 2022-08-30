ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

3 shot at Goldsboro oyster bar, suspect wanted: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say. On Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police responded to reports of shot fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill, located at 3009 East Ash Street. Police found one male victim, Kewon...
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
1 arrested for cocaine, $100K+ in cash: Halifax County deputies

HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Halifax County was arrested on Thursday for possessing drugs and more than $100,000 in cash, deputies say. On Thursday around 7 a.m., narcotics agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at the residence of Joey Lamont Lynch, 43, of Hollister.
Man on scooter dies in Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a car Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter. Van Monroe, […]
Greenville police investigating latest shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd. Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime...
9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
Greenville man is second suspect arrested in Friday murder

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been charged with murder in a shooting death that happened last Friday. Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot in the Belvoir Community at Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrived, they discovered Dontrell Powell, 19, of Greenville dead from […]
UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
Former NC Sunday school teacher convicted of rape

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 […]
Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
