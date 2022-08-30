Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
cbs17
3 shot at Goldsboro oyster bar, suspect wanted: police
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say. On Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police responded to reports of shot fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill, located at 3009 East Ash Street. Police found one male victim, Kewon...
WITN
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
cbs17
1 arrested for cocaine, $100K+ in cash: Halifax County deputies
HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Halifax County was arrested on Thursday for possessing drugs and more than $100,000 in cash, deputies say. On Thursday around 7 a.m., narcotics agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at the residence of Joey Lamont Lynch, 43, of Hollister.
Man on scooter dies in Rocky Mount crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a car Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter. Van Monroe, […]
Greenville police investigating latest shooting death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Greene County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a gas station while displaying a weapon and assaulted the clerk early Thursday morning. The sheriff said the robbery happened around 1:55 a.m. The man was wearing a white tank...
One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school; three teens arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
WITN
Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd. Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime...
9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
Greenville man is second suspect arrested in Friday murder
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been charged with murder in a shooting death that happened last Friday. Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot in the Belvoir Community at Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrived, they discovered Dontrell Powell, 19, of Greenville dead from […]
WITN
Thief wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Greenville stores
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the woman who stole from several stores, taking thousands of dollars in items. Greenville police tell WITN that the woman hit three stores, Serendipity, It’s So Wright, and Monkee’s, in Arlington Village on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.
Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to […]
WRAL
Report: Student dead, teacher injured in shooting at NC high school
WITN reports a student is dead and a teacher is injured following an attack at a high school in Jacksonville. A source who has been briefed on what happened tells WITN that a student was stabbed and a teacher cut during an attack just inside the main entrance of Northside High School.
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
Following the investigation into the recent police department and town staff resignations, the Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager.
WITN
UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
Former NC Sunday school teacher convicted of rape
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 […]
‘Career criminal’ arrested in Rocky Mount after chase, crash: deputies
The Nash County Sheriff says he arrested a 'career criminal' in Rocky Mount Saturday night.
Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
