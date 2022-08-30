ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, AL

Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4KnH_0hbYQe4b00

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media.

WRBL will keep you updated as information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County

Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Macon County, AL
Macon County, AL
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of 6th Avenue near 33rd Street. Police have cordoned off a section of the roadway in the area. WRBL has phone call in to the Columbus Police Department for further details. Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One victim ID’d in deadly Torch Hill Road shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Barber
WRBL News 3

Two men killed in Torch Hill Road shooting, third injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road. According to police, three people were involved in the shooting. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Juvenile Hit by Vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a girl was hit by a vehicle on Carter Hill Road. Police say the girl, whose age wasn’t released, was hit in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road at about 7:46AM today. That’s not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School, though police did not say whether there was a connection to either school.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. More News from WRBL Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WTVM

Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two grieving families came together to remember two teens gunned down in South Columbus just two days ago. Police say 17-year-old Myshaun Smith and 18-year-old Anton Hamilton were killed at a local apartment complex Wednesday night in a triple shooting. They say these young men were...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people dead and one injured in Eagle Trace Apartments in Columbus. The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Keondre Haynes, 21, is being held on an attempted murder charge after a woman was critically injured. The affidavit states she was shot in the heasd.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka police seek help with forged prescription

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a forged prescription and hopes the public can identify the suspect. Wetumpka police investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a forged prescription. The offense occurred, Friday, August 26, 2022, at a local pharmacy in Wetumpka, Alabama. “Investigators say the suspect...
WETUMPKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy