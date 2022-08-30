Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
montanarightnow.com
Initial information that led to SWAT response in Missoula confirmed to be ‘unfounded’
Information that led to SWAT response on W. Broadway St. in Missoula Wednesday night has been confirmed to be unfounded. SWAT cleared the scene around 11:00 pm Wednesday. The Missoula Police Department says additional information will continue to be investigated. No additional information has been released at this time. Missoula,...
Man sentenced to 80 years in Sanders County homicide case
A Hot Springs man has been sentenced to 80 years in the Montana State Prison for killing his roommate.
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl
On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspects sought in recent Stevensville vandalism case
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reports a Stevensville resident reported significant vandalism of his home and several vehicles on August 19.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula PD, City of Missoula coordinate clean up on Cedar St. & Hawthorn St.
From the Missoula Police Department, posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. Today Missoula Police Department assisted City Of Missoula - Development Services Division in a coordinated cleanup effort and to address the hazardous conditions on Cedar St. and Hawthorn St. People who live in the area and business owners were very appreciative...
Investigation continues into fatal Missoula shooting involving law enforcement
A person was shot and killed by law enforcement at the Missoula Smokjumper Center on August 27, 2022.
NBCMontana
Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West
Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
Crash reported on Highway 93 near the Wye
Emergency crews are on the scene od an accident on US Highway 93 just north of the Wye west of Missoula.
One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula
One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect
On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
Philipsburg Woman Sentenced for Social Security, Medicaid Fraud
56-year-old Virginia Pearson of Philipsburg will be spending a year and a day in prison after admitting in Missoula Federal Justice Court on Wednesday that she lied for over 10 years to receive Social Security and Medicaid benefits that she was not eligible to receive. Federal court records indicate that...
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
NBCMontana
Indian Ridge Fire grows to 6,117 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to 6,117 acres, according to infrared maps released Sept. 1. There is another smaller fire also burning in the area. The Cayuse Fire is 36 acres and is comprised completely...
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
456
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0