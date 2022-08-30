Read full article on original website
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
OVI checkpoint happening Friday night in Warren
An OVI checkpoint is happening Friday night in Trumbull County.
29 Treehouse Rentals in Ohio (Spacious & Fully Furnished!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking to book unique accommodation on your next trip to the Buckeye State, treehouse rentals are an increasingly popular way to stay in Ohio. Nature lovers will enjoy the ambiance surrounding the property and families with young kids will enjoy creating lifelong memories by staying in the trees.
VIDEO: Ohio auto parts store on fire, collapses
FOX 8 Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing.
Crash backed up I-90 traffic in Cleveland
Traffic is backed up on I-90 in Cleveland after a crash Thursday evening.
Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video Friday showing a suspect flee a traffic stop before a deadly crash. The wreck took place during the evening of Aug. 26 in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. According to the highway patrol, the incident began when troopers pulled...
Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning near the city’s Central neighborhood. The crash that involved a vehicle that rolled on its side was first reported around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of East...
63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
Woman pulled from underneath rollover crash
A rollover crash in the early hours of Thursday morning sent a woman and three children to the hospital.
Patrol to reveal time, location of Trumbull County OVI checkpoint
As we head into the Labor Day Weekend, The Ohio State Patrol says it will announce the time and location of an OVI checkpoint planned for Friday evening in Trumbull County earlier in the day. In 1990 the U.S. Supreme court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers...
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Cashier says she accidentally shot customer
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.
Man dies after being rescued from Canton house fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a Canton house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Canton firefighters pulled the victim and his parents out of their burning home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke...
Ohio high school safety officer on leave after breaking up fight
A Lorain High School safety officer is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the use of excessive force while breaking up a fight between students.
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
Police probe crash on Youngstown's South Side
Youngstown police are investigating an overnight crash on the city's South Side. First responders were called just before midnight Wednesday to the area of West Midlothian and Hudson for what was reported as a car into a pole. When officers got there, the pole wasn't damaged, but the back end...
Sheriff: Highland middle-schooler shared ‘graphic’ photo
A Highland Middle School student was taken into custody after allegedly sharing a photo of a possible homicide with other students, then threatening those who reported it to adults.
Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
Yellow jacket population in Northeast Ohio poised to crash your fall fun
Yellow jackets are always on the move as we head into fall, but this season they're showing up in greater numbers than we typically see in Northeast Ohio.
Mom of woman who died after Austintown police shooting speaks out
Belinda Hackett feels there should be a different way to handle mental health calls.
