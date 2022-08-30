ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs make cuts, announce initial 53-man roster for 2022 season

By PJ Green
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bdmi_0hbYPTHH00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs have made their final training camp cuts for the 2022 season.

With the cut deadline behind us, here are the Chiefs’ official cuts for their 53-man roster:

Waived

  • Zayne Anderson (S – Brigham Young)
  • Dicaprio Bootle (CB – Nebraska)
  • Mike Caliendo (G – Western Michigan)
  • Jack Cochrane (LB – South Dakota)
  • Matt Dickerson, Matt (DT – UCLA)
  • Jerrion Ealy (RB – Mississippi)
  • Jordan Franks (TE – Central Florida)
  • Vitaliy Gurman (T – Toledo)
  • Nazeeh Johnson (S – Marshall)
  • Azur Kamara (DE – Kansas)
  • Devon Key (S – Western Kentucky)
  • Kehinde Oginni (DE – No College)
  • Cornell Powell (WR – Clemson)
  • Matt Bushman (TE – Brigham Young) [waived with injury designation]

Released

  • Jermaine Carter (LB – Maryland)
  • Corey Coleman (WR – Baylor)
  • Daurice Fountain (WR – Northern Iowa)
  • Josh Gordon (WR – Baylor)
  • Elijah Lee (LB – Kansas State)
  • Austin Reiter (C – South Florida)
  • Danny Shelton (DT – Washington)
  • Taylor Stallworth (DT – South Carolina)

Safety Nazeeh Johnson is the only drafted 2022 rookie to be cut from the 53-man roster.

With tight end Blake Bell sidelined with a hip injury, linebacker Elijah Lee will be brought back to the team. Bell had to be placed on the 53-man roster and then on the injured reserve if he would have an opportunity to return.

One surprise to the roster is veteran running back Ronald Jones. Jones looked like the odd man out from training camp and preseason reps, but injuries and his play in the last preseason game may have worked in his favor.

Another surprise is the release of Danny Shelton, who some speculate may be brought back as well. The Chiefs will carry four defensive tackles (Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Khalen Saunders) and six defensive ends (Frank Clark, George Karlaftis, Carlos Dunlap, Mike Danna, Malik Herring, Josh Kaindoh).

The defensive line has been mixing and matching throughout training camp with some of their formations, and line coach Joe Cullen apparently likes to keep his line athletic and rotational.

The Chiefs can now prepare their roster to head to Arizona for Week 1 next week.

