KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 2nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds S→NW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Weak cold front. Isolated storms. High of 88°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH. A weak cold front is expected to pass...
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Showers and storms shift to the south, with skies clearing. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 82°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
English Newsom: Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares English Newsom. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
THSRA Region 2 Rodeo to visit Levelland, September 9-10
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 9-10, 2022, at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. On Saturday, September 9 the rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am. There is no charge to watch the performances.
Lubbock locals prepare to tailgate, ahead of first TTU home game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Residents across the hub city have already started to prepare for football season, setting up tents and tables for their tailgates. Tailgate Express, a Tailgating company has been helping organizations and families kick off their game day experience since 2012. “We’re setting up about 60 Different...
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
The United Family always makes eating easy
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend for eating. If you are entertaining for the football games or the long Labor Day weekend; Brenda Garcia can make it easy. The United Family can help you be weekend ready in the kitchen. Find a store near you at theunitedfamily.com.
19th Street construction; lane closures for 1st football game of season
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Texas Tech University. Texas Tech University’s Red Raiders will play their first football game of the season on Saturday (Sept. 3) with kickoff at 7 p.m. Fans planning to attend the game should be aware of significant construction along 19th Street between University and Memphis Avenues. Due to lane closures, 19th Street will be down to one lane for west and east bound traffic. Fans should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly.
Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s
DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
Levelland Flower farm flourishing after recent rainfall
LEVELLAND, Texas – SkyGardens, a flower farm based in Levelland, took a hit with this year’s weather but they’re finally seeing a glimpse of hope after the recent rain. “It’s been such a blessing, these guys have just shot up these past few days, they just keep on pumping them out,” said Skylar Richardson, owner of SkyGardens.
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. **All Lubbock Public Library Locations will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6.**. Come to preschool storytime at the library! This...
Sandlot Youth Sports offers a variety of sports and sign-ups are here
LUBBOCK, Texas — Sandlot Youth Sports offers a variety of sports for all ages. It’s time to get signed up for the Fall sports. Find them on Facebook to get all the details or reach out to Armando 806-786-6200 or Nick 806-451-8146.
2 died in head-on collision, Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas – According to reports from Floyd County Record, two people were killed Thursday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., following a crash near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 54 and U.S. Highway 62, just South of Floydada. Initial reports said a pickup collided with a...
The United Family launches Aisles of Smiles campaign to help MDA
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Throughout the month of September, all United Family locations across Texas and New Mexico will begin raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Aisles of Smiles program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
WBU-Lubbock professor integrates personal experiences into his 35 years of teaching
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Teaching government and political science courses is personal for Clint Inmon. That’s because the 77-year-old educator has lived what he teaches. And for the last 35 years, he has shared his personal knowledge of politics with students as an adjunct professor at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus. Inmon’s primary assignment has been teaching American Government, but he has also taught Constitutional Law and Texas Government. His hands-on experiences bring to life the principles he teaches in his classroom.
DPS: Semi-truck overturns between Post and Snyder, no injuries
GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded the scene of a semi-truck rollover crash in far southeastern Garza County early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. along U.S. Highway 84 near the Garza-Scurry County line. The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the semi-truck crossed the...
Here’s what fans need to know before Texas Tech’s first football game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raiders are preparing for Saturday’s game against the Murry State Racers. Here’s what you need to know about parking, concessions and more:. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Texas Tech University, said there would be new things to be aware of before attending a home game and some rules have stayed the same.
