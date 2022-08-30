Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU/USF Game Goes Into Weather Delay Moments Before Kicking Off
TAMPA, FL – The BYU/USF game at Raymond James Stadium entered a weather delay moments before kickoff. [UPDATE]: Kickoff is now set for 4:35 p.m. (MT), two-and-a-half hours after the initial kick time on Saturday. So for fans excited to see the return of BYU football, you have to...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Out For Opening Game Against USF
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney will not play in the season opener against USF. At the beginning of fall camp, Romney said he was “healthier than ever.” However, days after that comment to KSL Sports, Romney suffered an injury in fall camp that has since limited his availability.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. USF: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
TAMPA, FL – The rubber match for BYU vs USF is upon us. Each team has won a game on its home field in this series. USF won the 2019 contest, pulling the upset over a reeling BYU team in Tampa. Then BYU defeated the Bulls last year after USF tried to make a comeback effort in the second half.
kslsports.com
Puka Nacua Goes Through Pregame Warmups Before BYU/USF
TAMPA, FL – The availability of BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua was an important question coming into the USF game. Nacua, the former Orem High star, was limited during fall camp. Coaches kept proven players out to ensure they would be healthy for the games in the season. Nacua appears to be one of those cases.
kslsports.com
Nacua Fights Across Goal Line For Second TD Of BYU/USF Game
TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua fought through South Florida Bulls and across the goal line for his second rushing touchdown during the opening minutes of the 2022 season. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday,...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. USF: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tampa
BYU comes into the game as the No. 25 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. It’s the first time BYU earned a preseason ranking since 2009. On the other sideline, USF is looking for its second win against an FBS team this decade. The Bulls are led by third-year head coach Jeff Scott, who has only three games in his first two seasons. But only one of those victories was against an FBS team.
kslsports.com
BYU LB Max Tooley Grabs Pick Six To Build Early Lead Over USF
TAMPA – The BYU defense must have felt left out after the hot start of the Cougar offense. Linebacker Max Tooley intercepted a pass from USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon and took it to the house for a 33-yard score. That play by the Cougar defense extended the BYU lead to 21-0 early in the 1st quarter of Saturday night’s matchup.
kslsports.com
Views From Tampa During BYU/USF Weather Delay
TAMPA, FL – The weather delay for the BYU/USF game has exceeded an hour. Moments before the stoppage went into effect, BYU players and coaches were in the tunnel getting ready to take the field to begin the 2022 season. But unfortunately, the weather in the Tampa area had other plans.
kslsports.com
Lightning Strikes Early As No. 25 BYU Weathers Delay For Big Win Over USF
After an over two-and-a-half hour lightning delay, BYU took the field and struck quick with a touchdown on the very first play of the game. WR Puka Nacua took a jet sweep to the house on a 75-yard run and that set the tone for what would be an explosive offensive performance. BYU amassed 575 yards and jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the Bulls could get a score.
kslsports.com
Promising BYU Freshmen On Travel Roster For 2022 Opener At USF
TAMPA, FL. – Last week, I took a look at who could potentially make the travel roster for BYU football in their opener to USF. Well, no projection is needed any longer. The official travel roster was released on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium hours before game time. One...
kslsports.com
Hall Hits Holker To Help BYU Stretch Big Lead Over USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found tight end Dallin Holker for his second touchdown toss against the USF, which helped the Cougars extend their first half lead over the Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on...
kslsports.com
Late Interception Sends No. 7 Utah Home With Heartbreaking Loss To Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team suffered a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to the Florida Gators in their season opener. With 22 seconds remaining and Utah inside the 10-yard line, Cam Rising threw the ball to the end zone and it was picked off by a Florida defender.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Nacua Breaks Loose For Long TD Run On First Play Against USF
TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua got things rolling against the USF Bulls with a 75-yard touchdown run on the Cougars’ first play of the game. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
kslsports.com
Chris Brooks Bursts For 52 Yards Against USF, Scores First TD At BYU
TAMPA – BYU running back Christopher Brooks burst out of the backfield and through the USF defense for 52 yards and his first touchdown as a member of the Cougars. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Caps Strong Utah Offensive Possession With TD Run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Utah football single-season touchdown record holder Tavion Thomas ran in his first score of the 2022 season in the 4th quarter versus Florida. Tavion Thomas found the end zone from four yards out and gave Utah a 26-22 lead with 6:26 remaining in the game. It’s...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Releases Hype Video For USF Game
TAMPA, FL. – BYU football is back. The return of the season also signals the return of weekly hype videos. BYU dropped a hype video for Saturday’s game against the USF Bulls here in Tampa. The video features BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill at the beginning sporting the...
kslsports.com
Utah vs. Florida: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team is opening their 2022 season against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. This is the first time these two teams have met since 1977 and the first Pac-12 team Florida has played since 1989. The last time Utah played an SEC opponent was the 2009 Sugar Bowl against Alabama.
kslsports.com
Micah Bernard Puts Utah Ahead With Rushing Touchdown In 3Q
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Running back Micah Bernard gave Utah football the lead after running in a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter against Florida. Utah was trailing Florida 14-13 when the Utes’ offense made big plays that set up the seven-yard TD for Micah Bernard. The Utes took a 19-14 lead over the Gators with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
RJ Hubert Fumble Recovery Leads To Brant Kuithe Touchdown For Utah
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One play shifted the momentum in the opening quarter as Brant Kuithe scored a touchdown for Utah against Florida. All the momentum was on Florida’s side, racking up 60 yards but everything changed when Jonah Elliss stripped the ball from Florida. Utah safety RJ Hubert scooped up the fumble and returned it inside Florida’s 30-yard line. Moments later, Cam Rising threw a touchdown pass to Brant Kuithe to give the Utes a 7-0 lead over the Gators.
kslsports.com
BYU Loses Women’s Basketball Series With South Carolina Over Alleged Racial Slur
PROVO, Utah – The ripple effect of the alleged racial slur at a BYU Women’s Volleyball game is now carrying over into other sports in BYU’s athletic department. In a Friday news dump before the Labor Day weekend, South Carolina women’s basketball announced it canceled its home-and-home series with BYU. The two programs were scheduled to play in Columbia on November 7, 2022, to open the upcoming season.
