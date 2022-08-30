ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings

It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Coolest Cars in the Region Head to Billings Auction Block

Burn the Point is a Labor Day Weekend tradition in Billings, with the parade and a street dance typically drawing hundreds of fans. Lovers of classic cars can also check out the annual vehicle auction too, with over 100 cars and trucks expected to hit the auction block. Plus, some really cool neon automotive signage (below) is up for bid.
BILLINGS, MT
