Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
WCJB
Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful. Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco. Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were...
WCJB
A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Bradford County came together to raise money for Laci Laycock, a sheriff’s office explorer that died in early August. Laycock was 16 when passed away at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurysm. On Saturday, people brought out...
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
WCJB
Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
Orange Park Mall temporarily closed due to disturbance, Clay County Sheriffs report
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported heavy law enforcement presence at the Orange Park Mall due to a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance. Clay County Deputies report roughly 1,000 juveniles were on the premise of the theater in the Orange Park...
mycbs4.com
Residents of Robin Lane express concerns about flooding
Alachua County, FL — Residents across Alachua County are still facing the aftermath of last weekend's storms. One of the affected subdivisions was Robin Lane, which received about 12 inches of rain on Sunday. “The water was pretty high and the kids already were using the kayaks and everything,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
WCJB
City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
News4Jax.com
‘It was chaos’: Clay County deputies close Orange Park Mall due to teens causing disturbances
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed the Orange Park Mall Saturday evening due to “juvenile disturbances.”. As of 8 p.m., CCSO said both the AMC Theater and the Orange Park Mall were closed. Deputies were also advising parents and guardians to pick up their unaccompanied children.
Clay County events scheduled for Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is the final three-day holiday weekend to end the summer. Check out some of the events to look out for in Clay County this weekend. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Thrasher-Horne Center. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.
WCJB
CareerSource of Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties will have a job fair later in September
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job fair in Ocala this month if you are looking for a job. The fair is sponsored by Career Source of Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties and is open to everyone. Some of the businesses that are looking for employees include the city...
WCJB
Off-duty 911 operator saves neighbor’s life in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispatcher in Columbia County is being praised for saving her neighbor’s life while off duty. According to officials with the Columbia County 911 Communications Center, Bethany Duffany was off duty at her home on Aug. 29 when she heard screams from the house next door.
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
WCJB
Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend. Officers will have DUI checkpoints around the community Saturday night. There will be at six locations within the city. These checkpoints are part of the Lake City Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program,...
Starke, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baldwin Middle-High School football team will have a game with Bradford High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WCJB
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the first of a two-day event for the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo on Friday. The event is at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. The rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. but gates are open at 5:30. Tickets for children are $25 but if they...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss four charter officer positions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will discuss spending $200,000. The money would help fill four charter officer positions now held by interim officers. This meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in City Hall. The four open positions include city attorney, city manager, director of equity and inclusion,...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Friday night’s Week 2 scoreboard and a look ahead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two weeks of the high school football season have come and gone and there were some big ones on Friday night, including a pair of Super 10 showdowns. No. 1 Trinity Christian had another big offensive night, pulling away from No. 5 Raines, 41-28. Second-ranked Bolles...
News4Jax.com
Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
