Starke, FL

WCJB

Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Starke, FL
mycbs4.com

Residents of Robin Lane express concerns about flooding

Alachua County, FL — Residents across Alachua County are still facing the aftermath of last weekend's storms. One of the affected subdivisions was Robin Lane, which received about 12 inches of rain on Sunday. “The water was pretty high and the kids already were using the kayaks and everything,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
NEWBERRY, FL
#K12#Bradford Middle School#Bms#Lawtey School#Bradford County School#Operations
NewsBreak
Education
WCJB

Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend. Officers will have DUI checkpoints around the community Saturday night. There will be at six locations within the city. These checkpoints are part of the Lake City Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program,...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

