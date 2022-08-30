ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Instagram Is Surprised By Emeril Lagasse's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos

Emeril Lagasse loves screaming "BAM!" and the truth is, we love screaming it with him. The OG celebrity chef was one of the first to captivate Food Network audiences and he paved the way for the many talented chefs who followed. For 11 seasons "Emeril Live" kept viewers' attention, but, to the shock of many, the popular cooking show was canceled in 2007.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Katie Lee May Have Just Invented Her Own Salad

With her West Virginia accent, Katie Lee Biegel has become the face of homestyle cooking that's unpretentious, just sinfully delicious. Biegel, focusing solely on flavor, doesn't pull back for calorie counting or carb-conscious viewers but instead offers fans the most delicious version of her recipes. According to her website, Biegel...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Sweet Way Ina Garten Celebrated Barefoot Contessa's 20th Anniversary

Like the classic paired favorites of peanut butter and jelly or eggs and bacon, home cooks can't picture Ina Garten without thinking of "The Barefoot Contessa." Garten's popular Food Network show debuted in 2002 and has so far successfully aired 28 full seasons (via Rotten Tomatoes). While the humble chef may never be the same since "The Barefoot Contessa" due to her immeasurable fame and success, Garten has never failed to be honest about her lack of formal training and confidence in the kitchen (via Page Six).
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Tequila
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Nick
Person
George Clooney
Person
Joe Jonas
Mashed

Brooke Williamson Names The Top Chef Judge With The Toughest Feedback - Exclusive

Brooke Williamson is known for going head-to-head with competitors on not just one but two different seasons of "Top Chef." She ultimately came out victorious during her second round on the show, but she received a lot of feedback from the judges during that time that wasn't always easy to hear. While promoting the new Ziploc Endurables, she told Mashed in an exclusive interview that sometimes she didn't always see eye-to-eye with what Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, or Padma Lakshmi had to say about her dishes.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Heart Of The Dragon: A Game Of Thrones-Themed Cocktail Recipe

It seems as if eons have passed since (spoiler alert) the Iron Throne went up in flames, Arya Stark sailed off into the horizon, and "Game of Thrones" went off the air, Now, however, is the time for rejoicing: The clock has been rolled back — not just years but centuries — for the long-awaited prequel "House of the Dragon." This event is worthy of a momentous celebration. While you may be planning to crack open that bottle of mead you've been saving, we have an even better idea: a mead-based cocktail we call the Heart of the Dragon, created to commemorate the start of what we hope will be many more seasons of epic viewing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Instagram Is Unimpressed By Martha Stewart's Lobster Hack

Martha Stewart isn't just the queen of clean, the empress of entrepreneurship, the ruler of rules. She's also a social media-savvy sister, often posting photos to her Instagram that are as charming as they are pretentious. Take her chow chow door knocker, for example, modeled in an ode to her precious pups. Or a recently posted dinner of Black Diamond Ossetra caviar, with homemade chips and a side of Veuve Clicquot. Stewart is always smart enough to serve a side of sarcasm with each glimpse of her OTT lifestyle (e.g. the caption for the latter Instagram post reads, "I had cranberry juice on @jetblue from Orlando") lest we think that her life is all homemade waffle potato chips and rainbows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Cup Of Coffee#Mixed Drink#Coffee Shops#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Villa One Tequila#The Sunday Times
Mashed

Every Burger At Wahlburgers Ranked Worst To Best

Wahlberg is one of those last names most people have heard of, and it is totally synonymous with fame. Three Wahlberg brothers, Donnie, Mark, and Paul, have each carved their own path to fortune in pretty epic ways. Donnie fronted the insanely popular boy band New Kids On The Block back in the '80s (via Biography). If you know even a little bit about the action movies Hollywood cranks out, then you're certainly familiar with Mark, the heavy-hitting action star who kicks butt and saves the day in every flick he's in. And then there's Paul, who opted out of the Hollywood spotlight to create a chain of restaurants aptly called Wahlburgers, because you can't spend all day on a movie set or a music stage without developing a mean appetite for great food.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers

The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
INTERNET
Mashed

Why Is It Cake? Judge Chris Witaske May Look Familiar

Netflix's new baking competition "Is It Cake?" hit the airwaves earlier this year in March and fans were loving it. Hosted by Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day, the game is centered around hyper-realistic cakes – cakes designed to look less like a charming anniversary dessert and more like a shoe, textbook, or even a glass of wine. The New York Times reports that the viral pastry trend originated in 2020 following a video posted by Tasty, featuring a series of hyper-realistic desserts resembling everyday items like lotion and toilet paper.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

What Happened To Slice Of Sauce After Shark Tank?

How much do you hate biting into a burger only to get a big slop of ketchup on your shirt? Many people might agree that few things ruin your lunch quite like getting it on your clothes. What if there was a simple solution to that eternal problem? Well, the makers of one of the best foods we've seen on "Shark Tank" tried to provide one. The product is called Slice of Sauce and it's basically what it sounds like- – a slice of solidified condiment packed like and resembling American cheese. All the flavor you love, none of the mess you don't.
ACCIDENTS
Mashed

Instagram Is In Shambles Over Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Video

If you're someone who's in a position of influence, you have to expect a public opinion when putting yourself out there. You can try to steer the conversation in a positive direction, but you're likely to fall short sometimes. Chef Gordon Ramsay knows this well after posting a video from his YouTube series "Scrambled: On The Road" last year. In the video, he was visiting Puerto Rico and claiming to cook up authentic Pegao. Not long after, the comments section came alive. "You took what was the closest you ever came to real Pegao and turned it into mediocre fried rice," someone wrote. Another comment read, "In my 30 years I've never seen someone murder the meaning of Pegao like you've done Gordon."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Mashed

143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy