Read full article on original website
Related
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?
Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
Instagram Is Surprised By Emeril Lagasse's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos
Emeril Lagasse loves screaming "BAM!" and the truth is, we love screaming it with him. The OG celebrity chef was one of the first to captivate Food Network audiences and he paved the way for the many talented chefs who followed. For 11 seasons "Emeril Live" kept viewers' attention, but, to the shock of many, the popular cooking show was canceled in 2007.
Katie Lee May Have Just Invented Her Own Salad
With her West Virginia accent, Katie Lee Biegel has become the face of homestyle cooking that's unpretentious, just sinfully delicious. Biegel, focusing solely on flavor, doesn't pull back for calorie counting or carb-conscious viewers but instead offers fans the most delicious version of her recipes. According to her website, Biegel...
The Sweet Way Ina Garten Celebrated Barefoot Contessa's 20th Anniversary
Like the classic paired favorites of peanut butter and jelly or eggs and bacon, home cooks can't picture Ina Garten without thinking of "The Barefoot Contessa." Garten's popular Food Network show debuted in 2002 and has so far successfully aired 28 full seasons (via Rotten Tomatoes). While the humble chef may never be the same since "The Barefoot Contessa" due to her immeasurable fame and success, Garten has never failed to be honest about her lack of formal training and confidence in the kitchen (via Page Six).
RELATED PEOPLE
Kylie Jenner files new trademarks for daughter’s Stormi World brand as star continues to snub newborn son
KYLIE Jenner has now filed three new trademarks for her daughter's growing Stormi World brand, The Sun can exclusively reveal. The Kardashian star first filed for Stormi World to be trademarked shortly after her daughter's first birthday in 2019 - and now, has still not announced her son's official name nearly seven months after his birth.
Brooke Williamson Names The Top Chef Judge With The Toughest Feedback - Exclusive
Brooke Williamson is known for going head-to-head with competitors on not just one but two different seasons of "Top Chef." She ultimately came out victorious during her second round on the show, but she received a lot of feedback from the judges during that time that wasn't always easy to hear. While promoting the new Ziploc Endurables, she told Mashed in an exclusive interview that sometimes she didn't always see eye-to-eye with what Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, or Padma Lakshmi had to say about her dishes.
Heart Of The Dragon: A Game Of Thrones-Themed Cocktail Recipe
It seems as if eons have passed since (spoiler alert) the Iron Throne went up in flames, Arya Stark sailed off into the horizon, and "Game of Thrones" went off the air, Now, however, is the time for rejoicing: The clock has been rolled back — not just years but centuries — for the long-awaited prequel "House of the Dragon." This event is worthy of a momentous celebration. While you may be planning to crack open that bottle of mead you've been saving, we have an even better idea: a mead-based cocktail we call the Heart of the Dragon, created to commemorate the start of what we hope will be many more seasons of epic viewing.
Instagram Is Unimpressed By Martha Stewart's Lobster Hack
Martha Stewart isn't just the queen of clean, the empress of entrepreneurship, the ruler of rules. She's also a social media-savvy sister, often posting photos to her Instagram that are as charming as they are pretentious. Take her chow chow door knocker, for example, modeled in an ode to her precious pups. Or a recently posted dinner of Black Diamond Ossetra caviar, with homemade chips and a side of Veuve Clicquot. Stewart is always smart enough to serve a side of sarcasm with each glimpse of her OTT lifestyle (e.g. the caption for the latter Instagram post reads, "I had cranberry juice on @jetblue from Orlando") lest we think that her life is all homemade waffle potato chips and rainbows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Every Burger At Wahlburgers Ranked Worst To Best
Wahlberg is one of those last names most people have heard of, and it is totally synonymous with fame. Three Wahlberg brothers, Donnie, Mark, and Paul, have each carved their own path to fortune in pretty epic ways. Donnie fronted the insanely popular boy band New Kids On The Block back in the '80s (via Biography). If you know even a little bit about the action movies Hollywood cranks out, then you're certainly familiar with Mark, the heavy-hitting action star who kicks butt and saves the day in every flick he's in. And then there's Paul, who opted out of the Hollywood spotlight to create a chain of restaurants aptly called Wahlburgers, because you can't spend all day on a movie set or a music stage without developing a mean appetite for great food.
The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers
The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
Why Is It Cake? Judge Chris Witaske May Look Familiar
Netflix's new baking competition "Is It Cake?" hit the airwaves earlier this year in March and fans were loving it. Hosted by Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day, the game is centered around hyper-realistic cakes – cakes designed to look less like a charming anniversary dessert and more like a shoe, textbook, or even a glass of wine. The New York Times reports that the viral pastry trend originated in 2020 following a video posted by Tasty, featuring a series of hyper-realistic desserts resembling everyday items like lotion and toilet paper.
The GBBO Winner Reddit Affectionately Calls 'The Eeyore Of Bake Off'
Back in 2016, Dr. Rahul Mandal said via Instagram that he had never made a cake. By 2018, he was baking with pros on the "Great British Bake Off" and impressing the judges with his creations. Even more noteworthy than the food he created was the ability of Mandal to connect with the show's audience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happened To Slice Of Sauce After Shark Tank?
How much do you hate biting into a burger only to get a big slop of ketchup on your shirt? Many people might agree that few things ruin your lunch quite like getting it on your clothes. What if there was a simple solution to that eternal problem? Well, the makers of one of the best foods we've seen on "Shark Tank" tried to provide one. The product is called Slice of Sauce and it's basically what it sounds like- – a slice of solidified condiment packed like and resembling American cheese. All the flavor you love, none of the mess you don't.
Instagram Is In Shambles Over Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Video
If you're someone who's in a position of influence, you have to expect a public opinion when putting yourself out there. You can try to steer the conversation in a positive direction, but you're likely to fall short sometimes. Chef Gordon Ramsay knows this well after posting a video from his YouTube series "Scrambled: On The Road" last year. In the video, he was visiting Puerto Rico and claiming to cook up authentic Pegao. Not long after, the comments section came alive. "You took what was the closest you ever came to real Pegao and turned it into mediocre fried rice," someone wrote. Another comment read, "In my 30 years I've never seen someone murder the meaning of Pegao like you've done Gordon."
Mashed
143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0