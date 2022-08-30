‘I know that our community can come together’: New Fairfax Schools superintendent wants to restore trust in public education

Read full article on original website
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teachers, substitute teachers to receive one-time bonus
Teachers and other school workers in Fairfax County, Virginia, will receive a one-time bonus later this year as part of the school system’s plan to spend unused money from last year’s budget. The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a plan to spend over $90 million...
Youngkin Announces Plan To Combat Teacher Shortages
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced a set of measures designed to ease teacher shortages across the commonwealth, amid nationwide problems with hiring and retaining workers in the profession. “We all know that when a student is in the classroom with the teacher in person, that’s where the magic happens,”...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin signs executive directive to combat teacher shortage in Virginia schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As the new school year starts, teacher and staff shortages have dominated discussions across the U.S. and in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited a Stafford high school to take action to try and combat the state's teacher shortage. After speaking with students in a Colonial Forge High School classroom, Youngkin spoke with teachers, parents and more students ahead of announcing his Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.
Washington Examiner
Youngkin blasts 'progressives' in Fairfax schools for ignoring parental rights
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted administrators in Fairfax County Public Schools for what he said were violations of parental rights. At a "Back to School" rally in Fairfax County with several Virginia GOP congressional candidates on Wednesday, Youngkin offered scathing criticism of the county's school district for pushing several policies allowing students to choose a different gender identity at school without parental notification or consent.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
WJLA
2nd Fairfax Co. School Board candidate drops out of race amid national anthem controversy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The second Republican candidate running for Fairfax County School Board announced Thursday she is dropping out of the race after she laughed at an autistic boy singing the national anthem at a school board meeting. Stephanie Lundquist-Arora says she is no longer a candidate.
Inside Nova
Groups to hold meeting on county future
With plans for a data center and solar projects imminent, nine local groups will host a discussion about how they'll affect Culpeper County. “There are other issues surrounding these projects that both our elected officials and the citizens of Culpeper need to fully discuss, especially as we’re updating the Comprehensive Plan,” said Andrew Gutowski, the spokesperson for the Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth. “This upcoming town hall will give us a chance to discuss the future of Culpeper.”
Gov. Youngkin addresses school controversies at rally in Fairfax Co.
At a Back to School Rally in Fairfax County on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin answered questions about a couple of hot topics in Northern Virginia schools when he met with reporters prior to a 15-minute speech
NBC Washington
Historic Bethesda School Building Being Moved
Construction crews began moving a historic, 100-year-old building from one part of Landon School’s Bethesda, Maryland, campus to another. “I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime feature of work,” project manager Eddie Rupp said. The Andrews House at Landon school has served many purposes over the past century – home...
WTOP
Landon School ‘deeply concerned’ after video shows students using racial slur on Metro
Officials at the Landon School in Montgomery County, Maryland, condemn the behavior displayed by its students — including singing a racial slur — inside a Metro train in a viral video. The video — posted Thursday on multiple social media platforms — shows a group of students shouting...
Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility
A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
WTOP
Man accused of brandishing object at students at Fairfax Co. elementary school
A man was arrested Tuesday in Vienna, Virginia, after he was reportedly pointing a long metal object that looked like a gun at elementary school students, then bathed in the fountain at the Town Green. The Vienna police said in a statement that they got a call shortly before 1...
WJLA
Chief of Prince William County Fire and Rescue retires after over 40 years of service
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The chief of Prince William County Fire and Rescue is retiring after more than 40 years of service, officials said. According to a Facebook post by Prince William Professional Firefighters, Chief Timmothy Keen started his fire service in January 1982. "Tim finished top...
Omicron COVID-19 Boosters Are On The Way To D.C., Maryland, And Virginia Next Week
Omicron specific boosters will be available in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia starting next week. Mayor Bowser announced that starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, omicron-specific boosters will be available at pharmacies, clinics, for home appointments, and at COVID centers in all eight wards. The FDA authorized the boosters for emergency use for...
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in Fairfax County I-495 shooting found on fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia announced that a car wanted for a previous shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County was discovered on fire in a wooded area of Prince William County. Virginia State Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department notified...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants
Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance, lawsuit filed in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities. In the lawsuit, Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
Virginia nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance
A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia has sued CVS Health after she says she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs
