Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places Where You Can Find Classic American Comfort Food in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron Reacts to Donovan Mitchell Trade to Cavaliers
He appears to be a big fan of his old team’s new All-Star backcourt.
BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"
According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors
Steph Curry wants to retire with the Golden State Warriors, but he would join this team if that didn't happen
Suns And Lakers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Elite 3-Point Shooter
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell Sent Out A Tweet After Getting Traded
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet after multiple reports announced that he had been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah
Shaquille O’Neal squashed beef with Alonzo Mourning by apologizing for being hypocrite before they were Miami Heat teammates
Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed how he and Alonzo Mourning ended their beef during O’Neal’s Miami Heat tenure. “I had beef with Alonzo Mourning,” O’Neal said. “And then when he came to the Miami Heat, I had to sit him down and apologize. I said, ‘You know what Alonzo, I was a hypocrite. I never knew you was this great.’ Alonzo Mourning is a great dude.”
RELATED PEOPLE
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
J.R. Smith Claims He, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas, Nick Young, And Joe Johnson Have Been Blackballed From The NBA
The NBA has only a limited number of roster spots to offer the best players in the entire world. While most get obsessed with the names that make up the top half of the league, there are hundreds of players fighting to keep their roster spots every season because new talent keeps coming in and replacing them.
Onto the Next One: Could Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Help Knicks More Than Donovan Mitchell?
The Knicks will look to pick up the pieces after Utah sent Mitchell to Cleveland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Biggest Winners & Losers in Jazz Trading Donovan Mitchell to Cavs
The fallout from the tectonic Utah Jazz trade is vast.
Steph Curry's Viral Tweet About Serena Williams
On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet about Serena Williams.
Magic Johnson Gives His Opinion On The Donovan Mitchell Trade
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out two tweets about the blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Comments / 11