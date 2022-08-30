Read full article on original website
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley took 3 minutes to get every USC fans’ hopes up
The combination of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley was an instant hit with USC football fans as QB made it look easy on the opening drive of the season. It’s been a long and demoralizing road for USC football fans over the last few years. The Clay Helton era had some highs but the lows were the kind that take all the belief out of the program.
The Cleveland Guardians are picking the worst time to slump
The Cleveland Guardians are slumping hard heading into September. The Cleveland Guardians are not in a good place. The team is slumping hard into September, losing two straight series against the Orioles and Mariners, and are already off to a bad start with their rematch with the Mariners. The three series have seen the Guardians absolutely fall off and a lot has to do with inconsistency in their lineup.
Jordan Montgomery shades Yankees as dominance with Cardinals continues
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery threw shade at his former team, the New York Yankees, as his tremendous stretch of games continues. The St. Louis Cardinals were in need of starting pitching at the trade deadline. They managed to acquire Jose Quintana from the rival Pittsburgh Pirates. But at the final stretch, the Cardinals were able to acquire Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader.
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
Ohio State fans aren’t taking trailing Notre Dame at halftime well at all
The Ohio State Buckeyes had a difficult start to their season, as they trailed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish10-7 at halftime. The start of the college football season got underway for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 3. After a less than ideal finish last year, where they missed out on the College Football Playoff due to a loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes had the chance to make the ultimate statement to begin the 2022 campaign. Ranked the second-best school in the nation by the AP, they hosted the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Statdium.
