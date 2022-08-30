As the high school football season gets underway across the state of Kansas, the Solomon Gorillas will travel east to open their 2022 campaign in Rural-Vista. The Gorillas dominated this league contest in 2021, handing the Heat a 64-0 loss, but a reloaded Rural-Vista squad will be waiting for them with one of the most loaded freshman classes in recent memory.

SOLOMON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO