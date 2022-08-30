ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Salina Post

Solomon travels to Rural-Vista to take on new-look Heat

As the high school football season gets underway across the state of Kansas, the Solomon Gorillas will travel east to open their 2022 campaign in Rural-Vista. The Gorillas dominated this league contest in 2021, handing the Heat a 64-0 loss, but a reloaded Rural-Vista squad will be waiting for them with one of the most loaded freshman classes in recent memory.
SOLOMON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy