Piscataquis County, ME

The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
Seaplane Fly-In brings planes and people to Greenville

GREENVILLE — Pilots from across Maine and the country are expected to attend the popular International Seaplane Fly-In from Sept. 8-11, which also draws some of the biggest crowds of the season to the Moosehead Lake region. The 48th annual event, which allows pilots to test their flying skills...
Lincoln Regional Airport Request for Proposal

The Lincoln regional Airport is requesting for Airport Planning and Engineering Consultant. Please see full request here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/agvu4adwd2puwp6/RFQ%20Airport%20Consultant%20-%208-30-2022.pdf?dl=0.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
Two killed in Maine crash

CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
Bangor Police Say a Body Was Found on a Bench by the Kenduskeag

Bangor Police are investigating after a body was found near the Kenduskeag Stream. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police were called to the area behind 262 Harlow Street, just before 9:00 Thursday morning, to do a welfare check. The person reporting the incident said the individual was on a bench on the walking trail and had not moved in quite some time.
Carmel crash victims identified by police

Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
Penobscot Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
