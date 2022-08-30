Read full article on original website
Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
Lynchburg City Schools feels Gov. Youngkin’s newest directive can help fill teacher vacancies
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive Thursday, hoping it will help address the future of education in Virginia. Lynchburg City Schools spoke Thursday about the positives they feel can come from the directive. “We are excited about a lot of potential different opportunities that...
Leaders launch ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign ahead of Labor Day weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond on Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin joined other leaders across the state to remind Virginians about the dangers of impaired driving as part of a statewide traffic safety awareness campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”. The campaign,...
Gov. Youngkin reveals plan addressing teacher shortage, learning loss
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed solutions to the teacher shortage and student learning gaps by signing an executive directive Thursday morning. “It makes one sad to think that we have a whole generation of students who aren’t fully prepared,” Youngkin said to students and staff at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford.
Experts asking Virginians to help stop spotted lanternfly
(WDBJ) - Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker - the spotted lanternfly - is on the move again. Scientists are asking you to stop giving it a free ride. Virginia Tech and Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and consumer services are asking all Virginians to join the “Stomp the Spotted Lanternfly” movement.
New report on working Virginians highlights progress and challenges
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report tracking the welfare of working Virginians highlights significant progress, and the major challenges that remain. Two organizations - the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis - have focused on issues affecting low-income workers. And they came together to assess the ‘The State of Working Virginia.’
September is National Suicide Prevention Month; organizations work to raise awareness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 out of every 8 emergency department visits involves a mental health or substance use condition. Health research also indicates people with substance use disorders are almost six times as likely...
Lynchburg and Charlotte men found guilty in federal cocaine distribution trial
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The last two defendants in a large-scale cocaine distribution case were found guilty Friday in a federal trial in Lynchburg. A jury returned the verdict for Ricky Abner of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charay Trent of Lynchburg Friday afternoon. Sentencing will be held at a later date.
