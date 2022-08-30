ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Gov. Youngkin reveals plan addressing teacher shortage, learning loss

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed solutions to the teacher shortage and student learning gaps by signing an executive directive Thursday morning. “It makes one sad to think that we have a whole generation of students who aren’t fully prepared,” Youngkin said to students and staff at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford.
RICHMOND, VA
Experts asking Virginians to help stop spotted lanternfly

(WDBJ) - Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker - the spotted lanternfly - is on the move again. Scientists are asking you to stop giving it a free ride. Virginia Tech and Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and consumer services are asking all Virginians to join the “Stomp the Spotted Lanternfly” movement.
WILDLIFE
New report on working Virginians highlights progress and challenges

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report tracking the welfare of working Virginians highlights significant progress, and the major challenges that remain. Two organizations - the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis - have focused on issues affecting low-income workers. And they came together to assess the ‘The State of Working Virginia.’
VIRGINIA STATE

