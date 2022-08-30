All you need to know to keep your family safe in a natural disaster

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-With September being ‘National Preparedness Month’, it’s the perfect time to get prepared if a natural disaster ever strikes. Often, that’s a tornado, a snowstorm, or an intense thunderstorm around here, but what if a zombie apocalypse invaded the valley?

A zombie apocalypse is a situation the CDC is using to get people prepared and safe.

​”With the campaign the CDC runs with the zombie apocalypse, it’s to raise awareness for people to take emergency awareness seriously with the types of natural disasters that can occur.” Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

And certain kind of emergencies are a real threat around here.

“Especially here in the Ohio Valley, with flooding, severe storms, snowstorms, it’s actually very important to take those things seriously. “ Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

That’s why EMA Director Tom Hart says being prepared for any emergency is key.

That starts with getting an emergency kit ready that stores water, food, medication, hygiene products, clothing, first aid, and other essentials.

Then, Hart says, put an emergency plan in place for you and your family. That includes an evacuation plan and considering the possible threats in your area.

“One of the things that people need to look at is their homeowners and insurance policies. See what’s covered. Also too, look at the hazards around you, whether you live near a creek or stream.” Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

And Hart says, at the end of the day, it’s just better to be safe than sorry.

“All in all, it’s good to have a plan in place for you and your family or your business. This way everyone has a line of communication that way they know what to do in the event something does happen.” Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

