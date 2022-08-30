ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

All you need to know to keep your family safe in a natural disaster

By Aliah Keller
 4 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-With September being ‘National Preparedness Month’, it’s the perfect time to get prepared if a natural disaster ever strikes. Often, that’s a tornado, a snowstorm, or an intense thunderstorm around here, but what if a zombie apocalypse invaded the valley?

A zombie apocalypse is a situation the CDC is using to get people prepared and safe.

​”With the campaign the CDC runs with the zombie apocalypse, it’s to raise awareness for people to take emergency awareness seriously with the types of natural disasters that can occur.”

Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

And certain kind of emergencies are a real threat around here.

“Especially here in the Ohio Valley, with flooding, severe storms, snowstorms, it’s actually very important to take those things seriously. “

Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

That’s why EMA Director Tom Hart says being prepared for any emergency is key.

That starts with getting an emergency kit ready that stores water, food, medication, hygiene products, clothing, first aid, and other essentials.

Then, Hart says, put an emergency plan in place for you and your family. That includes an evacuation plan and considering the possible threats in your area.

“One of the things that people need to look at is their homeowners and insurance policies. See what’s covered. Also too, look at the hazards around you, whether you live near a creek or stream.”

Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

And Hart says, at the end of the day, it’s just better to be safe than sorry.

“All in all, it’s good to have a plan in place for you and your family or your business. This way everyone has a line of communication that way they know what to do in the event something does happen.”

Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County to be home of electric pontoon boat factory; Creates over 100 full-time jobs

(WTRF) Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia.  “This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice, “Pure Watercraft is a company right on […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: JSW Steel fire under control

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – UPDATE: Mingo Junction Fire Department Chief Brandon Montgomery tells us that the fire that broke out at JSW Steel is under control.Crews are clearing the scene now. Chief Montgomery says that it was a large fire. 250 tons of molten steel burnt through a ladle, which caught the floor above […]
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
WTRF- 7News

Harrison County to get Solar energy facility

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio Power Siting Board has approved a solar energy facility for Harrison County. The 100 mega watt Nottingham Solar Facility will take up 580 acres within a 1,200 acre project area in Athens Township. The solar facility will consist of large assortments of solar panels, access roads, a maintenance and […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
