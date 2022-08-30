ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Columbus city leaders still working on budget plan

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are still hammering out a budget plan. After getting feedback from residents at a public hearing, the Mayor and City Council held a work session to iron out details for next year’s spending plan. A couple of things have changed in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Sheriff’s Association collecting water for Jackson residents

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement across the state is taking their protect and serve motto up a notch. The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking sheriffs in the state to collect water for Jackson residents. Now, many agencies like the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department are making room...
JACKSON, MS
Government
wcbi.com

Pilot okay after landing in north Mississippi field

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – ***UPDATE*** The suspect in a Tupelo plane landing is Cory Patterson. He is being charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats. He worked at Tupelo Aviation. We will continue to bring you the latest news on this ongoing investigation. Tupelo police say the pilot...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

BREAKING: Pilot threatening to crash large aircraft into Tupelo Walmart

Tupelo police are issuing a warning that a pilot is threatening to crash a large aircraft into Walmartin Tupelo. On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

A man in Tupelo steals a plane and threatens to crash it into Walmart

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Tupelo and really all across and really all across North Mississippi were on high alert as the plane circled the sky. After hours of being frightened people in Lee county can finally breathe. “We have had a bit of an unusual circumstance this...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Miss Mississippi warns students about the dangers of smoking and vaping

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Miss Mississippi is preparing school children for the “Tar Wars”, a term used to describe a tobacco and vaping prevention program. Emmie Perkins visited Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary Thursday morning to warn students about the dangers of smoking. Perkins has 20 schools on her list to visit on behalf of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
wcbi.com

College GameDay Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity has returned along with increased rain and storm chances. SATURDAY: Happy College GameDay! Expect a mix of sun and clouds through today. Temperatures will peak through the upper 80s to low 90s with higher dew points making the air feel a bit sticky. If you’re planning to tailgate, it’s not a bad idea to bring a poncho/raincoat as scattered shower and storm chances are in the forecast. Not everyone will intercept rain but some will!
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Gradual increase in rain chances for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thursday brings full sun, dry conditions, and hot temperatures. The weekend brings back some heavier rain chances. THURSDAY: It is going to be a nice day to head outdoors. Temperatures are going to be hot in the lower 90s again. Less humidity today means not as much of a heat index.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man in jail after being accused of shooting at woman in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in jail, accused of shooting at a woman in Columbus. Around 2:45 Friday afternoon, a man reportedly fired several shots at a woman driving in the area of 18th Street and 11th Avenue North. A Columbus Police Investigator was in the area...

