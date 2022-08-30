Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Columbus city leaders still working on budget plan
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are still hammering out a budget plan. After getting feedback from residents at a public hearing, the Mayor and City Council held a work session to iron out details for next year’s spending plan. A couple of things have changed in...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Sheriff’s Association collecting water for Jackson residents
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement across the state is taking their protect and serve motto up a notch. The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking sheriffs in the state to collect water for Jackson residents. Now, many agencies like the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department are making room...
wcbi.com
Mississippi sheriff’s offices receive thousands of donated water bottles to send to Jackson as water crisis continues
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Water donations for Jackson are pouring into sheriff’s offices across the state after a call to action by Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association. “The Vardaman Fire Department, Mounce Supermarket (are assisting), TNT in Bruce gave a pallet,...
wtva.com
Pilot scared north Mississippi Saturday with threat; arrested after landing in field
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
Pilot calls 911 threatening to crash plane in Mississippi, officials say
TUPELO, Miss. — The Tupelo Police Department (TPD) is investigating a call dispatch received early this morning. TPD was notified about 5 a.m. Saturday that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. According to police, the pilot made contact with E911 and threatened...
wcbi.com
Pilot okay after landing in north Mississippi field
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – ***UPDATE*** The suspect in a Tupelo plane landing is Cory Patterson. He is being charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats. He worked at Tupelo Aviation. We will continue to bring you the latest news on this ongoing investigation. Tupelo police say the pilot...
desotocountynews.com
BREAKING: Pilot threatening to crash large aircraft into Tupelo Walmart
Tupelo police are issuing a warning that a pilot is threatening to crash a large aircraft into Walmartin Tupelo. On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main.
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts "Goodbye" Message on Facebook
A Mississippi man who stole a plane from the Tupelo airport and threatened to land in a local Walmart before crashing hours later has been identified.
wcbi.com
A man in Tupelo steals a plane and threatens to crash it into Walmart
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Tupelo and really all across and really all across North Mississippi were on high alert as the plane circled the sky. After hours of being frightened people in Lee county can finally breathe. “We have had a bit of an unusual circumstance this...
wcbi.com
Miss Mississippi warns students about the dangers of smoking and vaping
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Miss Mississippi is preparing school children for the “Tar Wars”, a term used to describe a tobacco and vaping prevention program. Emmie Perkins visited Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary Thursday morning to warn students about the dangers of smoking. Perkins has 20 schools on her list to visit on behalf of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.
wtva.com
Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
wcbi.com
North Mississippi Medical Center revamping support group for cancer patients to reach more people
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center’s Cancer Care in Tupelo is working to revamp its support group for cancer patients. Known as the Cancer Journey, the group is open to current patients, their family members, caregivers and cancer survivors. “Some of the patients that attend this...
wtva.com
Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
wcbi.com
College GameDay Forecast
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity has returned along with increased rain and storm chances. SATURDAY: Happy College GameDay! Expect a mix of sun and clouds through today. Temperatures will peak through the upper 80s to low 90s with higher dew points making the air feel a bit sticky. If you’re planning to tailgate, it’s not a bad idea to bring a poncho/raincoat as scattered shower and storm chances are in the forecast. Not everyone will intercept rain but some will!
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
wcbi.com
Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
wcbi.com
Gradual increase in rain chances for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thursday brings full sun, dry conditions, and hot temperatures. The weekend brings back some heavier rain chances. THURSDAY: It is going to be a nice day to head outdoors. Temperatures are going to be hot in the lower 90s again. Less humidity today means not as much of a heat index.
wcbi.com
Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
wcbi.com
Man in jail after being accused of shooting at woman in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in jail, accused of shooting at a woman in Columbus. Around 2:45 Friday afternoon, a man reportedly fired several shots at a woman driving in the area of 18th Street and 11th Avenue North. A Columbus Police Investigator was in the area...
