Laredo Police urge parents to be vigilant to prevent child drownings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the near drowning of a two-year-old who was found unresponsive inside a pool Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, paramedics were able to regain a pulse and he was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition. The LPD Special Investigation Unit is handling the case. Although...
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
Beto O’Rourke hosting Friday Night Fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is hosting a fiesta in the Gateway City. The visit is part of O’Rourke Drive for Texas tour. It starts at 6 p.m. and is taking place at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872 located at 5219 Tesoro Plaza.
Rio Grande water levels return to normal
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Some relief may be in sight after months of reported droughts in several areas across South Texas including Laredo. Water levels at the Rio Grande have been rising after recent rainfall that we have seen over the past couple of weeks. The Laredo Fire Department states...
State approves Webb County’s request for county-wide voting sites
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Election Day is coming but people who live in Webb County will have to wait longer to know the official list of candidates running for county seats. Elections season is in full swing and while a lawsuit in El Cenizo pushed back the release of sample ballots for Webb County both the Democratic and Republican parties say they are more than ready for the November Elections.
Friday Football Fever (Week 2)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Gateway City has been known to be a port-of-entry town where hundreds of trucks and trailers pass by on a daily basis; however, city officials are looking to change that. The City of Laredo held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new sports complex that is...
Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One mother, along with the city of Laredo, is trying to raise awareness about overdosing. A proclamation was held on Thursday, September 1 at City Council Chambers to pause and honor those who have died from an overdose and to reflect on the grief of those they left behind.
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man got a big surprise with a recent water bill. Abel Phillips says his home doesn’t have a pool, an irrigation system, or any leaks. That is why he is upset to see that his bill came out to be more than $500.
‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public celebrations of Mexico’s independence will be making their return after two years. The Mexican consulate’s office will be holding an ‘El Grito’ festival in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 by the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. With the...
Laredo Shrine Club to hold car show
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Calling all motorheads and grease monkeys, the Laredo Shrine Club is hosting a car and bike show to raise funds for Alzafar Shrine. Alzafar Shrine is a fraternal organization in San Antonio whose purpose is to raise money for Shriners Texas Children’s hospital. The organization...
Laredo Vet Center urges vets to take advantage of services
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Vet Center is trying to make it easier for veterans to get the benefits available to them by hitting the road on their mobile unit. On Wednesday, August 31, the unit was parked outside of Workforce Solutions for South Texas. The Laredo Vet Center...
Laredo Cigarroa outlasts Laredo LBJ in defensive duel (Photos)
The Toros took a late lead over Laredo LBJ and held on through a turbulent fourth quarter as Cigarroa eked out a 14-13 win on Thursday night
Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a Salvadorian man with a prior conviction. The arrest happened on Thursday, after agents encountered an undocumented immigrant in south Laredo. The man was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian. When they ran a background check, they discovered he had a...
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Car ends up in ditch on McPherson Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo causes first responders to rescue a driver in a ditch. Laredo Police were called to out to the H-E-B store located at the 7800 block of McPherson Road. When they arrived they saw a red car in a ditch. It’s believed...
Pet of the Week: Bingo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is over and done with but there are still several pets without a home. In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for someone to take Bingo home!. Bingo is a lab-mix...
Heavy traffic congestion on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Drivers traveling on Mines Road should expect heavy traffic congestion on Mines Road and Loop 20. As a result of the congestion, Laredo Police have closed the Mines Road exit on Loop 20 west. Motorists are being advised to expect long delays and travel with caution.
