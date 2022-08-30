ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Murray State

Who: Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Murray State (0-0) When: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. (CT) Media: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Murray State (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Murray State (6-5, 3-3) Series History: first meeting. Last...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tim Banks
Person
Matthew Butler
Person
Josh Heupel
247Sports

Top WR target hears from entire Wolverine staff

College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan 2024 four-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson. “I did I heard from the entire staff,” Anderson told The Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Texas Tech 63, Murray State 10 in fourth quarter

Texas Tech kicks off the 2022 football season against Murray State tonight inside Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. The Red Raiders and the Racers will square off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. (CT). This is the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the two schools. Saturday night also marks the official beginning of the McGuire era at Texas Tech.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Neal Brown discusses officiating, fourth down calls in loss to Pitt

West Virginia fell to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for the Mountaineers that saw Neal Brown's team go up seven and with the ball in the fourth quarter before blowing the lead late. One of the decisions that ultimately led to the loss was a choice with about six minutes to go when WVU elected to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-a-foot.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)

Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Notre Dame Notebook: Empty Possessions Plague Irish

Eight of Notre Dame’s 10 offensive possessions ended with punts and a ninth in a red zone stop, so this is all relative, but first-time starter Tyler Buchner checked the first necessary box in a path to potential victory at Ohio State: he protected the football. No turnovers and...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

