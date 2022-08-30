Read full article on original website
The mayor threatened the media not to publish negative news about the city so the subway crime stories are pushed to the “back pages”. Do you think this makes it a success? If so, I cal sell you the Brooklyn Bridge cheap.
Victim Punched, Kicked, and Robbed at NYC Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has reported another robbery and...
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
NBC New York
Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist
A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
J'ouvert, West Indian Day Parade security outlined
NEW YORK -- After a pandemic pause, the West Indian Day Parade is officially back in Brooklyn this weekend and police are promising to keep the thousands of people who plan to celebrate safe.While the NYPD said bad actors have caused violence at and around the annual Labor Day event over the years, this year they have an extensive plan - months in the making - to make sure the focus stays on traditions and fun, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. The dancing has already started on Eastern Parkway. West Indian pride was on full display ahead of Monday's big festivities:...
Drive-by shooting at Brooklyn biker club puts 4 in hospital, suspect at large
Four men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a motorcycle club in Greenpoint on Friday night, according to police. A white sedan passed by a party on Russell Street near Greenpoint Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and opened fire, authorities said.
fox5ny.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in Manhattan fatal shooting
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a Brooklyn man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near Union Square in Manhattan earlier this week. According to authorities, early Thursday morning, the victim was found shot in the head near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
fox5ny.com
4 men shot, injured in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night. Authorities say that the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Russell St. in Greenpoint. It appeared that the shooting took place at a motorcycle club in the industrial area. A 24-year-old man was...
‘Proud to be a leader’ — Meet the new FDNY chief of department, a native Staten Islander
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens remembers looking up to his father, who served as the FDNY’s chief of fire safety during his 32-year career, when he joined the department as a 22-year-old firefighter in 1986. It did not take him long to learn he...
fox5ny.com
1 dead after LIRR train hits car
NEW YORK - An LIRR train hit a car on the tracks west of Huntington Station on Saturday, killing the driver. The MTA says it happened about 6:40 a.m. and the train was headed west to Penn Station in Manhattan. There were no reports of injuries on the train. Get...
Woman Attacked, Hit in Head with Hammer in Downtown Yonkers
NEW YORK, NY – At approximately 4:18 PM in the area of 25 Prospect Street,...
4 people shot in Brooklyn; gunman in car that fled the scene
Gunfire rang out around 8:30 p.m. on Russell Street in Greenpoint.
Amazon workers robbed at gunpoint in Bronx spree; vehicle sought
The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of a dark-colored Ford Edge with New Jersey plates that they’re searching for in connection with the spree.
Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating
Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday. The attackers were at the 219 Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m.
brickunderground.com
From Long Island City to Gramercy: After a breakup I needed my own space and to be near friends in Manhattan
After her engagement ended, Callie needed to find a new place to live on her own. She left her Long Island City rental and headed back to Manhattan, where she found a Gramercy-area studio to launch the next chapter of her life. Here’s her story. I was born and...
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Iqbal Rabin, 31, Arrested
On Friday, September 02, 2022, at 0022 hours, the following 31-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Iqbal Rabin. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
queenoftheclick.com
Wheels Taken Near Park in In Brooklyn
Amani shared these two photos of SUV’s with their wheels missing. These cars were parked on Bay Parkway and 74th Street near Seth Low Playground. Similarly, we have seen cars lose there wheels when parked near Owls Head Park as well (there have been other non-park thefts as well).
