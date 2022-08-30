Win Tickets ($70): Claudia Oshry: Not Like Other Girls Presented By Spritz Society @ Aladdin Theater | Stand Up Comedy, The Today Show

Clackamas County School Student Support Career Fair. Clackamas Education Service District is hosting a Student Support Career Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. at Clackamas ESD’s administrative office at 13455 SE 97th Ave in Clackamas. The event is an opportunity to learn about student support staff jobs at school districts across Clackamas County — all in one place!

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO