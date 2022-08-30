Read full article on original website
'Everybody ate': Defense puts on disruptive display in Michigan's season-opening romp
Ann Arbor — Just before the start of preseason camp, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh referred to a “no-star” defense on his team. That was not meant as a slight. In fact, quite the opposite. With the departures of edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who last...
'We've got work to do': Spartans sputter, pull away late from Broncos in opener
East Lansing — Perhaps Jacoby Windmon summed it up best. “Playmakers come out in the fourth quarter,” he said. “That’s pretty much it.”. It wasn’t everything for No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night in its season opener against Western Michigan in front of 73,928 at Spartan Stadium, but it surely helped that the Spartans made some big plays when it counted most in a 35-13 victory over the Broncos.
Wojo: Wolverines roll Rams 51-7, edge closer to QB clarity
Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
Michigan State first-half observations: New faces make instant impact for Spartans
East Lansing — No. 15 Michigan State led Western Michigan 21-3 at halftime Friday at Spartan Stadium as the Spartans opened the season by taking advantage of some big plays on offense and a pair of forced turnovers on defense. Payton Thorne threw three touchdown passes for the Spartans...
Trieu: In-state recruiting targets to visit Michigan State for season opener
Michigan State opens its 2022 campaign on Friday. The Spartans will use that as an opportunity to get recruits, mostly from inside the state with many games taking place on Thursday, to campus. Two of the top Class of 2024 prospects in the state, Rochester Adams tight end Brady Prieskorn...
Detroit News predictions: Michigan football vs. Colorado State
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Colorado State game at Michigan Stadium (noon, ABC/950). ► Matt Charboneau: The Wolverines have some holes to fill on defense, but opening the season with Colorado State, which has a...
Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks
A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
Police: Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment, neighbor admits to killing her
Ann Arbor police are investigating a homicide after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday and one of her neighbors admitted to killing her. Police found Patricia Falkenstern dead at about 1 p.m. Thursday in her apartment at the Courthouse Square Apartments while conducting a welfare check, according to a press release from the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning
The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico. Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet...
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
Workers at Ann Arbor Starbucks strike again following 'retaliation'
Workers at a Starbucks Corp. in Ann Arbor walked off the job again on Friday morning and plan to stay on strike through Sunday following what union organizers call retaliatory measures and a denial of union representation. The action happened after the company on Thursday fired a colleague and union...
Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
Northville woman files civil rights complaint against Costco for discrimination, harassment
Livonia — A Northville woman who works at Costco has filed a state civil rights complaint against the corporation, alleging she was discriminated against, humiliated and harassed while working at two Livonia locations. Wafa Aziz, 44, has worked at Costco since November 2018. From the beginning of her time...
