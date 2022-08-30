Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Drought conditions continue across CT
47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend. Today is the start of the last big travel weekend of the summer, Labor day weekend. Attorney general launches investigation into comments made by Greenwich school administrator. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is...
Eyewitness News
Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social
(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
Eyewitness News
Small Business Spotlight: A Spoonful of Britain
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is highlighting small business across our state every week through our Small Business Spotlight!. Some of them are so unique, you might not even realize they’re in your backyard. We headed to A Spoonful of Britain in Simsbury. “It’s amazing what you...
Comments / 2