Brighton are eyeing a last minute deal for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour with the promising Scot looking to get his career back on track after dismal spell with Norwich... but loan rules mean any deal must be permanent

By Adrian Kajumba For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Brighton remain hopeful of signing Billy Gilmour permanently from Chelsea before the end of the transfer window.

The Seagulls have not yet given up on landing talented young Scotland midfielder Gilmour despite his return to the Chelsea fold.

Any move would have to be a permanent one with Brighton having already taken centre-back Levi Colwill on loan from the Stamford Bridge club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjB5o_0hbYNBzf00
Billy Gilmour is yet to make an appearance for Chelsea this season after returning from loan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yyKH_0hbYNBzf00
Graham Potter's Brighton are interested in the Scotsman but would have to move fast

Gilmour joined Chelsea from Rangers and broke into the first team under Frank Lampard in 2019, standing out in early man-of-the-match performances against Liverpool and Everton.

He has found opportunities less forthcoming under Thomas Tuchel and spent last season on loan at Norwich.

The 21-year-old has made just 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues since 2019, but has been a regular for Scotland since making his debut last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xUhy_0hbYNBzf00
Chelsea are currently short of depth in central midfield after an injury to N'Golo Kante 

Gilmour was initially included in Chelsea’s squad for their pre-season tour of America but was then among the players allowed to leave the group and join up with the club's development squad in the States part way through.

He was initially not handed a squad number for the new season, but ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Southampton he has been handed one amid the club's midfield shortage - though it is uncertain if he will be included in Tuchel’s final matchday squad.

Chelsea will be without the injured N’Golo Kante and suspended Conor Gallagher at St Mary’s.

IN THIS ARTICLE
