Reinhardt University announces food pantry upgrade

By Isaiah Singleton, Reinhardt University
 4 days ago
Reinhardt University's food pantry. Reinhardt University

The food pantry at Reinhardt University will receive an upgrade thanks to a $10,000 on-campus insecurities grant from United Methodist Church Global Ministries, the university announced.

“The research is clear that college students without reliable food access earn lower grades and suffer higher levels of stress,” Dean of Students Walter May said in a statement. “The Food Pantry is one of many University strategies that supports our students and is an important part of the Student Health Center’s outlook on student life-caring for the whole person. “Many of our students who reside on campus often do not have transportation to nearby cities, limiting access to healthy food choices and other daily living items.”

Some students active on athletics teams or involved in other student activities, May said, often have schedules that disrupt their ability to fully utilize their meal plans, causing them to skip meals or eat unhealthy snacks.

"The Food Pantry has become an important supplemental source for health and off-hours food options for these students," May said. "Currently, students can only access the Food Pantry when the Student Health Center is open, but students need to have safe, secure, 24/7 access. To meet this goal, we are developing a card access system where students can swipe their student IDs to enter the Pantry. ”

Using the grant from UMC Global Ministries, Reinhardt can more adequately meet the needs of the students by: expanding access to the Pantry; increasing storage space; installing air conditioning to ensure a consistent appropriate temperature to safeguard food and hygiene items; and acquiring a base inventory of critical hygiene products, food preparation and auxiliary items, such as cooking and dining utensils, can openers, cookware, bowls, and plates.

“Our overall goal of the project is to ensure that all students are served in a manner that supports their physical and mental well-being. We care for our students and appreciate the support from UMC Global Ministries," he said.

Donations to the pantry are accepted throughout the year. Deliveries are best scheduled in advance to ensure that Student Heather Center staff are available to place items in proper storage. Monetary donations are also accepted.

To schedule a donation, contact the Student Health Center at studenthealthcenter@reinhardt.edu.

The Food Pantry, located in the Student Health Center in Smith-Johnston Hall, is open to all actively enrolled Reinhardt University campus resident and commuter students. Collection of nonperishable products and hygiene items are the focus of the Pantry, including frozen, prepared meals and foods that can be stored in the freezer and microwaved.

Needed items include:

Peanut butter and JellyOatmealCerealNon-perishable milkCanned vegetablesCanned beansSnack and protein barsPastaPasta sauceCanned meats (chicken, tuna, salmon, and turkey)CrackersNuts and trail mixesDried fruitsCanned soups and chiliBottled waterAntibacterial cleaning wipesPaper towelsToilet paperSoap and body washToothbrushToothpasteShampooConditionerDeodorantCombs and brushesDisposable razorsPots and pansUtensils for eating and cookingCan openers

