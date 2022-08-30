Effective: 2022-09-03 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Greater Oconee; Oconee Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens. In western North Carolina, Macon and Southern Jackson. In upstate South Carolina, Greater Oconee and Oconee Mountains. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Much of the watch area received 3 to 6 inches of rain earlier today, and additional heavy rain is possible tonight and through the day Sunday. Even modest amounts of additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO