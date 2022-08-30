ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Commanders Running Back Greeted By Team After Being Shot In Attempted Carjacking

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Brian Robinson returns to greet teammates after being shot in an attempted robbery in DC Photo Credit: Washington Commanders (Twitter)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has returned to visit his team after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in Washington DC over the weekend, reports team officials.

The NFL team posted photos of Robinson on Tuesday, Aug. 30 as he was being welcomed back into the building with a smile on his face despite the tragedy that made his promising upcoming season take an unexpected turn.

The third-round draft pick out of Alabama was looking like a potential star for the Washington Commanders before he was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds in the carjacking incident.

DC police released photos of the suspects who approached the 23-year-old rookie athlete on the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast, flashing their handguns and trying to rob him around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, authorities said.

The suspects (pictured below) fired their guns and then fled the scene in a vehicle without taking any property, officials said. Robinson was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He was iniitally listed in stable condition at the hospital before his grand return to the clubhouse. His immediate future on the field is unclear, but the Commanders showed enough faith to keep Robinson on the initial 53-man roster following the latest rounds of NFL cuts.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told Ben Standig of The Athletic that keeping Robinson on the roster "gives (the team) a little bit of time" as they determine what's next for the rookie running back.

The team issued a statement following the carjacking.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, DC He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time.”

Police said that they’ve recovered a firearm at the scene of the incident and are searching for two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting.

Robinson had been tabbed as the front-runner for Washington’s top running back job after starring in the preseason alongside fellow back Antonio Gibson. J.D. McKissic is expected to see more action in Robinson’s absence.

