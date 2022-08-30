Drunk Destroyer: Manassas Park Woman Assaults Police, Trashes Porch

A Manassas Park woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer while destroying someone else's property, officials said.

On August 27, at 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 8700 block of Rugby Road, where 25-year-old Iris Matute Moreno was destroying someone else's porch, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The suspect, who allegedly entered the porch uninvited, kicked multiple officers as they tried to detain her, authorities said.

She destroyed multiple items on the victim's porch and the victim, who confronted Matute Moreno before calling police, said no one in that residence knew who she was, law enforcement said.

Matute Moreno was charged with three counts of assault and battery on law enforcement officer, one count of destruction of property, one count of obstruction of justice, and other related offenses, police reported.

She was hospitalized and had a court date set for September 12, officials said.