Grocery & Supermaket

shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Avoid If You Want To Reduce Belly Fat

This post has been updated since its initial 06/25/22 publish date to include more expert insight. While having a stomach that isn’t *completely* flat is healthy and normal, experts stress that one type of pantry food or snack in particular can cause additional fat in your midsection or midriff area that you might be trying to avoid. We checked in with registered dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about one common food (that might be in your cabinet right now!) that offers little to no nutritional value, can leave you feeling sluggish and deprived and set back your weight loss progress. Read on for more healthy eating tips from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian, Liana Werner-Gray, certified nutritionist and natural food chef, Nicole Olen, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist.
WEIGHT LOSS
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

We found 39 can't-miss Labor Day deals on Amazon, with savings up to 69% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals dropping in the coming days, we couldn't help but notice Amazon already dropped deals on everything from must-haves for your fall wardrobe to TVs.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive

We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
RECIPES
Real Simple

How to Store Garlic So It Stays Potent and Fresh

We'd argue that most people would feel lost without some healthy garlic in their kitchens. So many recipes from cuisines worldwide begin by sautéing garlic in oil, and just the scent is enough to make you hungry for dinner. Since no one likes to reach for their garlic only...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

Nordstrom’s Latest Sale Is Full of Giftable Finds Under $50 for Everyone on Your List

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s Labor Day Weekend, and that means sales, sales, sales! From mega-deals on mattresses to home appliances at a hefty discount, this is the weekend to finally buy all of the must-haves that you’ve been waiting to see marked down for months. And while it’s an awesome time to stock up on all the major stuff, the savings aren’t limited to just the big-ticket items! Nope, no matter how much little you have to spend, you can get in on the fun, too — and what’s more fun than gifting?
SHOPPING
digg.com

How To Pick A Good Cut Of Steak

Expert butchers reveal how to identify the right kind of fat on your desired cut of meat, and why grinding things at home is always a better option. Feickert says you should know where the steak was sourced and pick one with the amount of marbling that you like. "The consistency and quality of the fat throughout the fibers of the meat is going to determine how good your steak is."
AGRICULTURE
The Kitchn

Kitchn Archive: Sep 2022

Le Creuset Just Launched a New Color That’s Perfect for Fall. Dairy Queen’s Latest Release Isn’t a New Blizzard Flavor, but It Sure Does Smell Like One. DQ has now entered the fall decor chat. Tai Saint-Louis. about 8 hours ago. The Best Way to Clean a...
SHOPPING
The Guardian

Cheap heats: microwave cooking tips to save you time and money

Microwaves have long been associated with drab 1980s cooking, unsightly additions to home kitchens and unhealthy ready meals. But with energy costs soaring, they are sparking increasing interest for their ability to cook food efficiently – and cheaply. Recent research by the energy company Utilita suggests that microwaves are...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Amazon Slashed Prices on a Bunch of Lodge Cookware and Accessories Just in Time for Labor Day

From its durable skillets and barbecue-level grill pans, to its versatile camping cookware, Lodge has been the single most trusted name in cast iron goods since 1896. And while the pro-chef cookware brand is typically on the affordable scale, a sale always sweetens the buy. Luckily, Amazon quietly slashed prices on a handful of Lodge cookware and accessories ahead of Labor Day, making it a great time to shop before the holiday rush.
SHOPPING
thesouthernladycooks.com

CHEDDAR MUFFINS – 4 INGREDIENTS

Cheddar muffins are quick, easy with only 4 ingredients and a recipe you will make time and again. These cheddar muffins are wonderful with any kind of soup. They are more like a muffin than a biscuit since they are made in a muffin tin. You could cut this recipe in half or double it. They keep well and can be reheated. I think the garlic powder makes these muffins but if you are not a garlic fan, you can leave it out of use less in the recipe. We love these muffins for breakfast as well as any meal. I think you will be amazed at how simple they are to make to be as good as they are. You could freeze these muffins if you so desire. You might also like our recipe for Pineapple Blueberry Muffins made from Cinnamon Rolls.
RECIPES

