Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl

On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Should Missoula Reconsider E-Scooter Rentals in Our Fair City?

Back in 2019 there was heated debate by the Missoula City Council whether or not to allow electric scooters rentals in Missoula with the possibility of a company entering the marketplace to rent out scooters. Words were thrown around like "bedlam" and "chaos" as the city tried to pre-emptively ban the rental of e-scooters. Recently I went to Spokane and saw electric scooters all over downtown.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Air Quality A Concern In September 2022

Labor Day weekend will see the unofficial adios to summer 2022, and while the calendar may denote this as well as the upcoming official beginning of autumn (September 22nd) this doesn't mean the end of fire season or concerns for air quality in Montana's Missoula, Ravalli, and Lake Counties. Montana's...
MONTANA STATE
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula

One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect

On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Progress Update on the Higgins Avenue Beartrack Bridge Project

A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula’s TOTFEST 3 Re-Cap: Tons of Awesome Photos and Video

Let me just start by saying "THANK YOU" to everyone who came out and supported LIVE music for this year's TOTFEST. Let us raise our glass to another successful year of rocking out with friends while raising money for a good cause. According to Eddie Johnson, who organized the event, we raised over $2,000 for Tverra Photography. Jen Tverra is raising awareness for the MMIW movement, by designing and paying for billboards addressing the issue.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
96.3 The Blaze

How To Make The Most of the Griz Football Season

I can't believe it, but it's almost that time again— Griz Football season. I'm an alumni of the university and I'm ashamed to admit I haven't always had the best idea of when the games were or where I could watch them. Yes, I do know that search engines exist but it's still not as easy to find this info as I think it should be. For example, the first page of search results from Google has outdated pages that'll mislead you if you're not careful. That's why this article is here with everything you need to have the grizzliest season possible.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Just Turn 21? Don’t You Dare Order These Popular Missoula Drinks

Listen. You're an adult now so let's act like one. You can't go around ordering garbage water because it's colorful and you think it's loaded with booze. It's not, Chad. Before I get into the "get off my lawn" rant here, I will preface that I was once 21, and yes I ordered some pretty disgusting and expensive shots and cocktails because I thought it was cool. Spoiler alert, pretty much anything with Jägermeister is not cool. It's a hangover that I wouldn't wish on the Kardashians.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
HELENA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

WATCH: Heartbreaking Video Teases New Music from Missoula’s CERES

Let's face it... We have all lost someone we love. Whether it be your family dog, your Grandmother, your closest friend, or even your own child. Death is a part of life. It is not something we want to deal with, but it is inevitable for all of us. So dealing with loss is as much a part of life as everything else. It takes a lot of courage and strength, but you need to pick yourself up carrying on with life.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Parents: You May Qualify For Free School Lunches

Maybe the only good thing about the public health emergency we've been through the last two years was that school meals have been free for all kids. But this year, free and reduced-cost meals will only be given to those who qualify. Not sure if you qualify? You'll have to take time out of your day to fill out the boring paperwork. I know that's annoying, especially if you don't think your family will be eligible, but doing so won't just potentially benefit you, it'll benefit our community— here's how.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

