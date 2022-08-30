Read full article on original website
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Remembering Slain RPD Officer Daryl Pierson eight years later
Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked eight years since the death of Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson. Pierson was shot and killed in the line of duty September 3, 2014. He was responding to a call on Hudson Avenue when he was killed. Thomas Johnson III was convicted of killing...
13 WHAM
Parolee sentenced to 20 years to life in 2020 murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is headed to prison for killing another man in Rochester in 2020. Treyquan Davis, 26, was sentenced this week to 20 years to life for the murder of Jorge Luis Bonilla, 22, on Lake Avenue on June 8, 2020. At the time, authorities say...
13 WHAM
Domestic Violence Center in Rochester awarded grant from Office on Violence Against Women
Rochester, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that two organizations in the Western District of New York have been awarded grants from the Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Thursday. OVW has awarded nearly $31 million across the country to improve outreach, services and...
13 WHAM
Former students of RCSD become the future of Rochester schooling
Rochester, N.Y. — The City School District had to fill hundreds of vacant positions before the first bell rings, and many familiar faces have returned to help fill those vacant spots. Zanayiah Hercules has been hard at work getting her classroom ready for the first day of school. She...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigating homicide in Charlotte
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police tell 13WHAM they are investigating a homicide at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte early Friday morning. Police say officers responded to the parking lot at Ontario Beach Park just after 3:30 a.m. for the report of a male shot. When officers located the male...
13 WHAM
Parents and activists call for transparency from RCSD on $1.1 billion budget
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Activists outside the Rochester City Board of Education Saturday demanding a say in where the school district uses its $1.1 billion dollar budget. “It’s about the children, it’s about the education, it’s about the future of America,” said RCSD parent Robert Brown.
13 WHAM
Police: Standoff in Park Avenue neighborhood ends without incident
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say a standoff in a Park Avenue neighborhood ended without incident Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Wellesley Street, off Oxford Street, around 3 p.m. for the report of a man threatening to blow up or light his house on fire. The street was closed as officers made contact with the man. Investigators say the man willingly exited his home and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
13 WHAM
St. John Fisher University welcomes their largest first-year class Labor Day weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this Labor Day weekend. The class of 2026 is also the inaugural incoming class of the newly named St. John Fisher University. Comprised of over 650 students in its class, it is...
13 WHAM
Armed robbery investigation on Rochester's south side
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon. They say around 2:50 p.m., somebody was robbed of personal property at gunpoint on Luther Circle, off South Plymouth Avenue. The victim was not injured. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked...
13 WHAM
People in Ukraine not forgotten by Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester continues reaching out to help the people of war-torn Ukraine. Rochester Regional Health has been holding a medical relief drive, collecting donations to buy and deliver medical supplies to those in need overseas. Dr. Yuliya Snyder, a pediatric neurologist at RRH, and Dr. Alex Paciorkowski,...
13 WHAM
Large police presence on Lyell Avenue in Rochester Saturday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is a large police presence on Lyell Avenue Saturday night in Rochester. We reached out to the police but have yet to hear back. 13WHAM is live on the scene. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being shot on Iroquois Street Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival they located a man, a city resident in his 50's suffering from at least one gun shot wound to his lower body. He was transported...
13 WHAM
Police: Catalytic converters stolen during Rochester Red Wing game Friday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles Friday during the Rochester Red Wings game. Both vehicles were parked in the area of Brown Street. There are currently no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
13 WHAM
Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
13 WHAM
NYSP: Infant dies after being struck by a vehicle in Town of Fayette Friday
Fayette, N.Y. — State Police in Waterloo responded to a residence on Disinger Road in the Town of Fayette for the report of a one-year-old child being struck by a vehicle Friday. The infant was struck by the vehicle when the operator attempted to back into the family garage.
13 WHAM
Monroe County school board applications numbers soaring despite state-wide decreases
Rochester, N.Y. — Across the state, nearly one-third of school board members up for reelection this spring chose to leave their seats. But that's not happening in Monroe County, where more people than ever sought a spot on the ballot. It's driven by hot-button issues like COVID mandates, critical...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Raising money for a good cause
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on an RIT fraternity on a roll. A roll of quarters that is. Members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity are collecting quarters to lay end to end on the Quarter Mile between the Sundial and the Infinity Quad. The quarter mile...
13 WHAM
Stop-arm cameras coming to school buses in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County lawmakers signed new legislation Thursday that will protect children by installing stop-arm cameras on school buses. The cameras are designed to capture photos of license places of drivers that illegally pass school buses. The photos will then be sent for verification. Once verified, the...
13 WHAM
Rochester man, 19, dies after falling into gorge near High Falls
Rochester, N.Y. — A 19-year-old city man died early Thursday morning after falling into a gorge. Rochester Police say they were called to the area off the Inner Loop near High Falls around 2 a.m. for the report that a man had fallen into the gorge. City firefighters were...
13 WHAM
Car crashes into home, goes up in flames on Backus Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a car caught on fire after crashing into a home on the city's northwest side early Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Bloss and Backus Street for the report of a car crashing into a home. When...
