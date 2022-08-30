ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Remembering Slain RPD Officer Daryl Pierson eight years later

Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked eight years since the death of Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson. Pierson was shot and killed in the line of duty September 3, 2014. He was responding to a call on Hudson Avenue when he was killed. Thomas Johnson III was convicted of killing...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Parolee sentenced to 20 years to life in 2020 murder

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is headed to prison for killing another man in Rochester in 2020. Treyquan Davis, 26, was sentenced this week to 20 years to life for the murder of Jorge Luis Bonilla, 22, on Lake Avenue on June 8, 2020. At the time, authorities say...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Former students of RCSD become the future of Rochester schooling

Rochester, N.Y. — The City School District had to fill hundreds of vacant positions before the first bell rings, and many familiar faces have returned to help fill those vacant spots. Zanayiah Hercules has been hard at work getting her classroom ready for the first day of school. She...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating homicide in Charlotte

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police tell 13WHAM they are investigating a homicide at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte early Friday morning. Police say officers responded to the parking lot at Ontario Beach Park just after 3:30 a.m. for the report of a male shot. When officers located the male...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Standoff in Park Avenue neighborhood ends without incident

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say a standoff in a Park Avenue neighborhood ended without incident Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Wellesley Street, off Oxford Street, around 3 p.m. for the report of a man threatening to blow up or light his house on fire. The street was closed as officers made contact with the man. Investigators say the man willingly exited his home and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Armed robbery investigation on Rochester's south side

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon. They say around 2:50 p.m., somebody was robbed of personal property at gunpoint on Luther Circle, off South Plymouth Avenue. The victim was not injured. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

People in Ukraine not forgotten by Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester continues reaching out to help the people of war-torn Ukraine. Rochester Regional Health has been holding a medical relief drive, collecting donations to buy and deliver medical supplies to those in need overseas. Dr. Yuliya Snyder, a pediatric neurologist at RRH, and Dr. Alex Paciorkowski,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man recovering after being shot on Iroquois Street Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival they located a man, a city resident in his 50's suffering from at least one gun shot wound to his lower body. He was transported...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Raising money for a good cause

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on an RIT fraternity on a roll. A roll of quarters that is. Members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity are collecting quarters to lay end to end on the Quarter Mile between the Sundial and the Infinity Quad. The quarter mile...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Stop-arm cameras coming to school buses in Monroe County

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County lawmakers signed new legislation Thursday that will protect children by installing stop-arm cameras on school buses. The cameras are designed to capture photos of license places of drivers that illegally pass school buses. The photos will then be sent for verification. Once verified, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man, 19, dies after falling into gorge near High Falls

Rochester, N.Y. — A 19-year-old city man died early Thursday morning after falling into a gorge. Rochester Police say they were called to the area off the Inner Loop near High Falls around 2 a.m. for the report that a man had fallen into the gorge. City firefighters were...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Car crashes into home, goes up in flames on Backus Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a car caught on fire after crashing into a home on the city's northwest side early Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Bloss and Backus Street for the report of a car crashing into a home. When...
ROCHESTER, NY

