beckershospitalreview.com
13 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM
Becker's has reported on 13 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Bloomington, Minn.-based Emergency Physicians Professional Association tapped R1 RCM Aug. 31 to be its exclusive revenue cycle services provider. The independently owned physician group serves more than 600,000 patients annually across 11 hospitals and medical centers as well as three urgency room locations.
beckershospitalreview.com
Wyoming hospital gives update on construction timeline
Saratoga, Wyo.-based North Platte Valley Medical Center has delayed its original August 2022 opening due to inflation and supply chain delays, BigFoot 99 reported Sept. 1. The hospital is still working on landscaping and the building exterior and awaits an important electrical part that is on backorder. A new opening...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas,
beckershospitalreview.com
Children's hospitals' latest challenge: Harassment campaigns
Children's hospitals and clinicians across the country have faced a barrage of threats and harassment in recent weeks over medical care they provide to transgender children. Children's hospitals in Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and Portland, Ore., have all encountered harassment in varying forms and severity. Much of the online harassment has come from a conservative activist group, which recently posted a recording on Twitter in which phone operators at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., incorrectly said surgeons have performed hysterectomies on patients younger than 18, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. Other conservative groups have also magnified the social media posts.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her for refusing to provide abortion drugs
A former CVS MinuteClinic worker in Virginia filed suit against the retail pharmacy Aug. 31, accusing the company of firing her because she refused to prescribe and administer drugs that can induce an abortion. The nurse practitioner, Paige Casey, started her job in September 2018. Initially, CVS allowed her to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ciox Health pays $1.85M to resolve claims it overcharges patients for EHR records
Ciox Health, a company that provides medical records services to healthcare providers, has settled a class-action lawsuit for $1.85 million after allegations accused the company of over charging patients for EHR records. According to the lawsuit, one plaintiff alleged that Ciox Health charged her $77.50 to receive her EHR from...
beckershospitalreview.com
California attorney general probes hospital CEOs about racial bias in algorithms
California is investigating whether software that helps health systems carry out tasks such as patient diagnostics discriminates against racial and ethnic minorities. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent letters to 30 hospital CEOs on Aug. 31 asking them for data on "decision making tools, products, software systems and algorithms used in operations including triage, billing and operating room scheduling."
beckershospitalreview.com
15 programs investing in 'talent pipelines' to overcome staffing shortages
As the staffing crisis continues to wreak havoc on the healthcare industry, states and systems are investing in "talent pipelines" for relief. Pipeline programs often provide students with discounted education or job security in a given healthcare system as an incentive to pursue a career in the field. The Biden...
beckershospitalreview.com
12 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Aug. 1:. 1. Christopher Landry was named CFO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., and Dominion Hospital, a freestanding mental healthcare facility in Falls Church, Va. 2. Scott Wolfe was named senior vice president of finance and...
beckershospitalreview.com
17 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 26. 1. Anne Rassmussen was named system vice president and chief development officer at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth. 2. Amy Whitaker, BSN, RN, was named vice president of supply chain at Janesville, Wis.-based MercyHealth.
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 26:. 1. Dane Peterson, president and COO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, was selected to serve as interim CEO of the organization. 2. Stephen Barry was named executive vice president of facilities management and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida sues FDA over drug importation plan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is accusing the FDA of delaying approval for the state health agency's proposal to import cheaper drugs from Canada, according to a lawsuit filed Aug. 31. The case is based on legislation passed in June 2019, known as the Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program, which needs...
beckershospitalreview.com
US bets on omicron boosters heading into 3rd COVID-19 fall: 4 updates
As the fall and winter months approach, health officials are anticipating omicron-targeting booster doses will help stave off infection and severe illness. "It's going to be really, really important for people to get this updated, new, very specific COVID vaccine because I think it's going to help a lot in preventing infections, and I think it is going to help in keeping people out of the hospital," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, said in a recent interview, CNBC reported Sept. 1.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tennessee nursing home loses CMS certification, residents to be removed
Farragut, Tenn.-based Summit View of Farragut lost its certification from CMS and has to remove residents by Oct. 1, ABC affiliate WATE reported Sept. 1. On Aug. 12, Summit View was given notice of a Health Facilities Commission investigation at the facility. The investigation resulted in its Medicare provider agreement being terminated Sept. 1 due to "failure to attain substantial compliance with Medicare’s health and safety requirements."
beckershospitalreview.com
15,000 Minnesota nurses plan strike
Thousands of members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are set to launch a three-day strike Sept. 12 at 16 hospitals throughout the state. The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. It is in negotiations on behalf of nurses who work at hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Moose Lake. The hospitals are run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital board faces pushback over transparency amid leadership shakeup
On Aug. 30, the Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital board held its first monthly meeting since abruptly replacing its CEO, CFO and COO on Aug. 17. So many people attended that it was standing-room only, ABC and CBS affiliate KTVO reported. Some who attended the meeting said the board's decisions...
beckershospitalreview.com
CHS hit with lawsuit over mass layoff
Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is being sued in Florida federal court for alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 29 by a former employee, alleges CHS and ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.), which is owned by CHS, didn't provide workers with written notice required by the WARN Act before terminating their employment in August. The plaintiff, who was laid off from ShorePoint Health Venice, is bringing the action on behalf of herself and about 600 other former employees seeking to recover damages.
