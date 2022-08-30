ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

beckershospitalreview.com

13 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM

Becker's has reported on 13 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Bloomington, Minn.-based Emergency Physicians Professional Association tapped R1 RCM Aug. 31 to be its exclusive revenue cycle services provider. The independently owned physician group serves more than 600,000 patients annually across 11 hospitals and medical centers as well as three urgency room locations.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Wyoming hospital gives update on construction timeline

Saratoga, Wyo.-based North Platte Valley Medical Center has delayed its original August 2022 opening due to inflation and supply chain delays, BigFoot 99 reported Sept. 1. The hospital is still working on landscaping and the building exterior and awaits an important electrical part that is on backorder. A new opening...
SARATOGA, WY
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems seeking supply chain leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas,
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Children's hospitals' latest challenge: Harassment campaigns

Children's hospitals and clinicians across the country have faced a barrage of threats and harassment in recent weeks over medical care they provide to transgender children. Children's hospitals in Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and Portland, Ore., have all encountered harassment in varying forms and severity. Much of the online harassment has come from a conservative activist group, which recently posted a recording on Twitter in which phone operators at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., incorrectly said surgeons have performed hysterectomies on patients younger than 18, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. Other conservative groups have also magnified the social media posts.
PORTLAND, OR
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her for refusing to provide abortion drugs

A former CVS MinuteClinic worker in Virginia filed suit against the retail pharmacy Aug. 31, accusing the company of firing her because she refused to prescribe and administer drugs that can induce an abortion. The nurse practitioner, Paige Casey, started her job in September 2018. Initially, CVS allowed her to...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Ciox Health pays $1.85M to resolve claims it overcharges patients for EHR records

Ciox Health, a company that provides medical records services to healthcare providers, has settled a class-action lawsuit for $1.85 million after allegations accused the company of over charging patients for EHR records. According to the lawsuit, one plaintiff alleged that Ciox Health charged her $77.50 to receive her EHR from...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

California attorney general probes hospital CEOs about racial bias in algorithms

California is investigating whether software that helps health systems carry out tasks such as patient diagnostics discriminates against racial and ethnic minorities. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent letters to 30 hospital CEOs on Aug. 31 asking them for data on "decision making tools, products, software systems and algorithms used in operations including triage, billing and operating room scheduling."
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

15 programs investing in 'talent pipelines' to overcome staffing shortages

As the staffing crisis continues to wreak havoc on the healthcare industry, states and systems are investing in "talent pipelines" for relief. Pipeline programs often provide students with discounted education or job security in a given healthcare system as an incentive to pursue a career in the field. The Biden...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

12 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Aug. 1:. 1. Christopher Landry was named CFO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., and Dominion Hospital, a freestanding mental healthcare facility in Falls Church, Va. 2. Scott Wolfe was named senior vice president of finance and...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

17 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 26. 1. Anne Rassmussen was named system vice president and chief development officer at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth. 2. Amy Whitaker, BSN, RN, was named vice president of supply chain at Janesville, Wis.-based MercyHealth.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 26:. 1. Dane Peterson, president and COO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, was selected to serve as interim CEO of the organization. 2. Stephen Barry was named executive vice president of facilities management and...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Florida sues FDA over drug importation plan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is accusing the FDA of delaying approval for the state health agency's proposal to import cheaper drugs from Canada, according to a lawsuit filed Aug. 31. The case is based on legislation passed in June 2019, known as the Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program, which needs...
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

US bets on omicron boosters heading into 3rd COVID-19 fall: 4 updates

As the fall and winter months approach, health officials are anticipating omicron-targeting booster doses will help stave off infection and severe illness. "It's going to be really, really important for people to get this updated, new, very specific COVID vaccine because I think it's going to help a lot in preventing infections, and I think it is going to help in keeping people out of the hospital," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, said in a recent interview, CNBC reported Sept. 1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Tennessee nursing home loses CMS certification, residents to be removed

Farragut, Tenn.-based Summit View of Farragut lost its certification from CMS and has to remove residents by Oct. 1, ABC affiliate WATE reported Sept. 1. On Aug. 12, Summit View was given notice of a Health Facilities Commission investigation at the facility. The investigation resulted in its Medicare provider agreement being terminated Sept. 1 due to "failure to attain substantial compliance with Medicare’s health and safety requirements."
FARRAGUT, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

15,000 Minnesota nurses plan strike

Thousands of members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are set to launch a three-day strike Sept. 12 at 16 hospitals throughout the state. The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. It is in negotiations on behalf of nurses who work at hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Moose Lake. The hospitals are run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CHS hit with lawsuit over mass layoff

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is being sued in Florida federal court for alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 29 by a former employee, alleges CHS and ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.), which is owned by CHS, didn't provide workers with written notice required by the WARN Act before terminating their employment in August. The plaintiff, who was laid off from ShorePoint Health Venice, is bringing the action on behalf of herself and about 600 other former employees seeking to recover damages.
