As the fall and winter months approach, health officials are anticipating omicron-targeting booster doses will help stave off infection and severe illness. "It's going to be really, really important for people to get this updated, new, very specific COVID vaccine because I think it's going to help a lot in preventing infections, and I think it is going to help in keeping people out of the hospital," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, said in a recent interview, CNBC reported Sept. 1.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO