my40.tv
'Big part of the culture here': 76th NC Apple Festival welcomes thousands downtown
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival said Saturday, Sept. 3 that so far, thousands have taken to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the event. The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday, Sept. 2. More than 250,000 people are expected...
my40.tv
"Good energy, great vibes" Goombay Festival celebrates African and Caribbean heritage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 41st annual Goombay Festival is underway in downtown Asheville!. The festival runs all weekend long and celebrates African and Caribbean heritage in Western North Carolina. It's hosted by the YMI Cultural Center and features food, music and performances in Pack Square Park. People come...
my40.tv
Apple trees help make healthy snacking more 'a-peeling' to students
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teacher Naomi Marotta leads her class up to a resource on the Francine Delany New School campus which goes unnoticed for most of the year. “Will you guys each go pick an apple?” Marotta instructed. Her fourth graders eagerly oblige, picking a bushel from...
my40.tv
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Asheville merchants fear an economic slowdown despite a busy summer of travel
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The crush of drivers heading to Asheville for the Labor Day weekend at times slowed traffic on the city’s main interchange to a snail’s pace. While the volume looks strong, some merchants are worried summer’s last gasp weekend will reflect the flat revenue trend some have seen in the past several months.
my40.tv
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
my40.tv
Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
avlwatchdog.org
In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting
Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
carolinaepicurean.com
Asheville’s first all-day Italian eatery, Gemelli, opens Sept 12th
From the Team behind Strada Italiano and Social Lounge,. Gemelli Restaurant opens September 12 in W. Asheville. The latest culinary venture from Chef Anthony Cerrato, Gemelli marks its grand opening to the public September 12, 2022, bringing an all-day Italian dining experience to West Asheville, at 70 Westgate Pkwy., next to EarthFare. In the European-inspired, newly renovated space, restaurant-goers can expect gourmet Italian food and scratch-made pastas and ravioli served in a cozy, inviting setting ideal for social gathering. Gemelli presents an Italian coffee shop vibe for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, and an evening wine bar dinner experience, with wine, cocktails on draft, and rotating local beers by the bottle. While guests can enjoy a sit-down, full-service menu all day, counter service with grab-and-go items and lounge seating areas can accommodate customers on the go. Gemelli will be offering catering as well.
my40.tv
49 'diverse' projects addressing community needs get Buncombe County ARPA funds
Buncombe County has awarded $46.8 million of its $51 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funding. The money is going to 49 projects addressing community needs. “We definitely did see an increase in folks feeling isolated and feeling like they didn’t have anyone to turn to even more so,” said Rita Sneider-Cotter, executive director of Our Voice.
my40.tv
Locals & Lucy lookalikes enjoy stompin' good time during annual Grape Stomp
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local winery paid homage to a classic sitcom on Saturday to celebrate their 2022 harvest!. In a nod to the 1950's hit "I Love Lucy" Burntshirt Vineyards in Hendersonville held a "Lucy Look-a-Like" contest as well as a grape stomp contest. But does stomping...
my40.tv
Get free admission to NC Mountain State Fair, help those in need during Ingles Day
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — As the start of the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair approaches, organizers remind visitors how they can earn free admission on Ingles Day. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, anyone who brings five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods will get free entry into the fair. Laura Lynn is the store brand at Ingles Markets.
my40.tv
Hendersonville-based company nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina company has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. statewide competition. Hendersonville-based Byers Precision Fabricators' work on the Arras Hotel in downtown Asheville was chosen as one of 80 nominees. The project includes decorative metal panels 20 feet tall...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Asheville nonprofit aims to meet needs as Buncombe County poverty rates climb
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – North Carolina’s average poverty rate is going down, but that is not being felt everywhere in the state. The most recent U.S. census data shows Buncombe County’s poverty rate at 13.9% – a whole percentage point higher than North Carolina’s state average.
my40.tv
Henderson County youth league fires back at critics of its raffle of rifle
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The controversy over raffling assault rifles continues in the mountains. The latest fundraising effort involves the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League, a nonprofit organization for children 5-12 years old. The league is raffling an FN 15 Patrol Carbine M-LOK “I thought...
iheart.com
APD Investigating Teen Shooting, School Grades Drop, Apple Festival Begins
(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for causing a death in a high-speed chase. It was July 2021 when officers say Dalton Suttles was high on methamphetamine before slamming into a truck on U.S. 23/74. The wreck killed one person and injured two-others. Suttles was sentenced to at least 16-years yesterday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood Regional Medical Center CEO to step down
Haywood County Regional Medical Center CEO Greg Caples has informed hospital staff that he is stepping down. According a statement from HRMC, his resignation is effective Oct. 14 as he will pursue "other opportunities." "We appreciate his service to our hospital and community over the past two years and wish...
my40.tv
50% increase in WNC roadway crashes since 2000; leaders hope new federal program will help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina leaders and planning organizations hope a new federal grant program will help reverse alarming trends we're seeing on mountain roadways. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program with $5 billion in appropriated funds...
my40.tv
Wilderness at the Smokies to expand Wild WaterDome Waterpark, more with $40M project
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WLOS) — A popular attraction for western North Carolina residents and families, Wilderness at the Smokies announced Thursday, Sept. 1 it will soon begin the largest expansion and renovation project in the resort's history. The announcement comes as the resort prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary in...
