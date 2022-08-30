ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

my40.tv

Apple trees help make healthy snacking more 'a-peeling' to students

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teacher Naomi Marotta leads her class up to a resource on the Francine Delany New School campus which goes unnoticed for most of the year. “Will you guys each go pick an apple?” Marotta instructed. Her fourth graders eagerly oblige, picking a bushel from...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
my40.tv

Asheville merchants fear an economic slowdown despite a busy summer of travel

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The crush of drivers heading to Asheville for the Labor Day weekend at times slowed traffic on the city’s main interchange to a snail’s pace. While the volume looks strong, some merchants are worried summer’s last gasp weekend will reflect the flat revenue trend some have seen in the past several months.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting

Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
WOODFIN, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

Asheville’s first all-day Italian eatery, Gemelli, opens Sept 12th

From the Team behind Strada Italiano and Social Lounge,. Gemelli Restaurant opens September 12 in W. Asheville. The latest culinary venture from Chef Anthony Cerrato, Gemelli marks its grand opening to the public September 12, 2022, bringing an all-day Italian dining experience to West Asheville, at 70 Westgate Pkwy., next to EarthFare. In the European-inspired, newly renovated space, restaurant-goers can expect gourmet Italian food and scratch-made pastas and ravioli served in a cozy, inviting setting ideal for social gathering. Gemelli presents an Italian coffee shop vibe for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, and an evening wine bar dinner experience, with wine, cocktails on draft, and rotating local beers by the bottle. While guests can enjoy a sit-down, full-service menu all day, counter service with grab-and-go items and lounge seating areas can accommodate customers on the go. Gemelli will be offering catering as well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

APD Investigating Teen Shooting, School Grades Drop, Apple Festival Begins

(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for causing a death in a high-speed chase. It was July 2021 when officers say Dalton Suttles was high on methamphetamine before slamming into a truck on U.S. 23/74. The wreck killed one person and injured two-others. Suttles was sentenced to at least 16-years yesterday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood Regional Medical Center CEO to step down

Haywood County Regional Medical Center CEO Greg Caples has informed hospital staff that he is stepping down. According a statement from HRMC, his resignation is effective Oct. 14 as he will pursue "other opportunities." "We appreciate his service to our hospital and community over the past two years and wish...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

