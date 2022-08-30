ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Summer Continues Warm And Dry Pattern

Statewide Iowa — August continued the summer weather pattern that Iowa and the Midwest have been stuck in now for some time. State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says this pattern includes warmer conditions. It was also drier, with rainfall averaging three-point-five inches in August. Glisan says the combined numbers for...
IOWA STATE
Turkey Flocks In Western Minnesota Have Tested Positive For Bird Flu

Western Minnesota — Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Dr. Shanna Voss, the senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird...
MINNESOTA STATE
California Company Will Join Two Other Private Firms In Managing Iowa Medicaid

Statewide Iowa — State officials have chosen a California-based company to join two other private firms that manage Iowa Medicaid, the joint state and federal program that currently provides health care services to 800-thousand disabled and low income Iowans. State Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney says Molina Healthcare’s contract will...
IOWA STATE
Last Boating Weekend Of Summer Expected To Be Busy

Statewide Iowa — This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The DNR’s Susan Stoker, says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. Stocker is the DNR Boating Law Administrator, and she...
IOWA STATE
Teal And Dove Hunting Seasons Open Today In Iowa

Statewide Iowa — September 1st marks the start of teal and dove hunting seasons in Iowa. Nate Carr, a conservation officer with the Iowa DNR, says non-toxic shot is required and guns must be restricted to hold no more than three shells. The daily bag limit for teal is...
IOWA STATE
Experts: New Way For Scammers To Get Info About You; Stay Vigilant

Northwest Iowa — Northwest Iowa banks are telling us that people need to be careful with calls and emails that appear to be from their bank, especially if they ask for personal information. One of the banks in the area has sent out an advisory that there are scammers...
SHELDON, IA

