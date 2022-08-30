ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton Rotarian shows off passion for cars

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today, the Binghamton Noon Rotary held it’s weekly meeting, and the guest speaker happened to be one of their own.

Rotarian Robin Alpaugh presented a slideshow showcasing his passionate history with cars.

He said it began when he was a kid, visiting his grandparents’ house. Alpaugh’s grandfather was always working on automobiles, usually 57 Chevy’s.

Once he was hooked, he started to collect matchbox cars, and had a dream of owning the life-sized versions of each one.

Since he has been old enough to drive, Alpaugh has owned over 50 cars.

He said that the first car he ever owned was a 67 Dodge Monaco.

“I guess one of the reason why I enjoy them so much is the look on kids’ faces when you pull up in a Delorean or a retiree or a veteran that you’re driving in the veteran’s day parade in a convertible,” he said. “I really do appreciate that and I think people do appreciate different cars. It takes, you know they are essentially time machines, because when you get behind the wheel of a 64 Lincoln, you’re in 1964 for all intents and purposes.”

Alpaugh said that when he first started working, he would buy police cars at auctions, as they were some of the only vehicles he could afford.

One of his favorite restorations involved a 47 Buick convertible. The car used to belong to Charlie Johnson of Endicott Johnson.

