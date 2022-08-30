Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4local.com
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
cbs4local.com
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
cbs4local.com
Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found in vehicle near State Road 404
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
UPDATE: EPPD searching for suspect in East El Paso bank robbery
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a bank robbery along the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol in East El Paso. EPPD officials say shots have been fired, however no injuries have been reported. The alleged bank robber left the scene on foot, headed to […]
EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman gets lien after going to UMC for treatment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Ana Duenez says she went to University Medical Center after she fell and was injured at work. After her hospital visit, she called the hospital regarding her treatment and ended up finding out that she had a lien. “I had a lien, I said wait a minute but […]
Over 180 criminal cases dismissed in El Paso referral court
EL PASO, Texas -- Over 180 criminal cases were dismissed Friday morning in an El Paso referral court. Since August, hundreds of cases have been dismissed after the District Attorney’s office didn't indict them within the outlined time. The cases that were dismissed Friday range in charges including online solicitation of a minor, criminal trespass, The post Over 180 criminal cases dismissed in El Paso referral court appeared first on KVIA.
UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
cbs4local.com
1 person injured in shooting on Morehead Ave. in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured in a shooting in central El Paso early Thursday morning. Police were called to the 3800 block of Morehead in central El Paso around 4:30 a.m. We've learned that one person was taken the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
El Paso News
Overgrowth in weeds across the city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There has been an increase in overgrown weeds due to the rain across the city, but some areas have more than others. According to the EP municipal code “All premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds but does not provide a time frame in which they are to be cleared.”
cbs4local.com
Injured hiker rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hiker in distress was rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain Friday afternoon. El Paso's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of an injured hiker. A 28-year-old man with an injured hip was brought down from the Mundy Gap to...
cbs4local.com
People ages 1 through 18 eligible for free dinner at Ysleta ISD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal program will feed individuals in El Paso ages 1 through 18. Ysleta Independent School District announced the supper program it will offer to community members at 121 of its schools. The program aims to support the wellness, health, and development of students,...
cbs4local.com
Over 300 El Paso County cases up for dismissal Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — 616 cases were filed for dismissal in late August, 268 were dismissed Thursday and 348 will be heard Friday morning. During Thursday's referral court, the El Paso District Attorney's Office claimed they had refiled 50 cases, but the court learned that the cases had only been brought to the clerk's office.
KVIA
Crash on I-10 East backing up traffic
EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic is backed up at I-10 east at Loop 375 Exit 34A due to a crash, according to El Paso Police. The clearing time is expected to be one hour. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the severity of the crash is listed as "high."
Car crashes into canal alongside Border Highway; one person injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car crashed into the canal alongside the Border Highway, near the Midway exit in the Lower Valley. The initial report was made at about 12:45am on August 30, 2022. Photos from EPFD, show the late model Ford Mustang Mach-e upside-down in the canal. According to El Paso Fire dispatchers, […]
Shocking Video Of EPPD Officer Attacked By Suspect In Jail
An El Paso Police Officer was attacked by a suspect he was in the process of booking inside the EPPD Central Regional Command Center. The suspect had initially been arrested on suspicion of car burglary and was going through the booking process when he blindsided the El Paso Police Department officer with a shot to the face.
Comments / 0