ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Texans trade DT Ross Blacklock to Vikings

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38d1iA_0hbYKxoY00

The Houston Texans are sending Ross Blacklock to another team.

According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, the Texans will be sending their former 2020 defensive tackle to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth and seventh-round pick.

Blacklock played 29 games for the Texans in the past two seasons, starting in three games. Blacklock generated 36 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

The former TCU product was subject to scheme changes throughout his tenure in Houston. Blacklock started out playing in a 3-4 scheme before transitioning to a Tampa 2 scheme with a 4-3 front under then-defensive coordinator Lovie Smith in 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Minnesota Football
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Texas Football
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Houston, MN
City
Ross, TX
City
Ross, MN
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals reveal how they will use Jessie Bates and Dax Hill together

It was only a matter of time before the Cincinnati Bengals had Dax Hill and Jessie Bates on the field together. Bates, as expected, returned to the team from his franchise tag holdout early enough to be ready for Week 1. That formality out of the way, the attention now turns to how defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo might use Hill, Bates and Vonn Bell in a rotation — or on the field together.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State

This wasn’t the way the Irish wanted to star the season but there is a silver lining. This team is good, very good. Marcus Freeman has shown in just two short games, that he was the correct choice for this program. There will be better days for the Irish, tonight just wasn’t their night. Here are the best, 5 stars, and worst, 1 star, performances in Notre Dame’s season opening 21-10 loss to Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What CSU coach Jay Norvell said about Michigan football after the 51-7 loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was some tough sledding for Colorado State coach Jay Norvell in his first game leading Rams. The former Nevada head coach may have signed up for the job in Fort Collins, but it wasn’t going to be an easy battle to start out with, as CSU traveled to Ann Arbor to take on a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist in the Michigan Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Network#American Football#The Nfl Network#The Minnesota Vikings#Tcu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways now that the Patriots' roster is settled

The football season hasn’t even arrived yet, but the madness, particularly from a personnel perspective, has already started for the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the team had to beat the deadline for trimming their 80-man roster down to 53 players, and then Wednesday was the deadline to get in waiver claims for practice squad players.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos make another change to 53-man roster

This is why “initial” is emphasized when NFL teams release initial 53-man rosters after cuts each August. The Denver Broncos released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and it has already seen multiple changes. After bringing back two players and placing two players on injured reserve yesterday, the Broncos made another change on Thursday.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy