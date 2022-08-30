Report: Texans trade DT Ross Blacklock to Vikings

The Houston Texans are sending Ross Blacklock to another team.

According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, the Texans will be sending their former 2020 defensive tackle to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth and seventh-round pick.

Blacklock played 29 games for the Texans in the past two seasons, starting in three games. Blacklock generated 36 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

The former TCU product was subject to scheme changes throughout his tenure in Houston. Blacklock started out playing in a 3-4 scheme before transitioning to a Tampa 2 scheme with a 4-3 front under then-defensive coordinator Lovie Smith in 2021.