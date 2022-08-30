ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
State
Texas State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy