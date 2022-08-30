Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Neuroscientist at UVA working to detect autism much earlier in babies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meghan Puglia, a neurologist at the University of Virginia, is working to detect autism in babies much earlier. Her goal is to help children with autism achieve optimal outcomes through earlier diagnosis. “We know early intervention is the strongest predictor of optimal outcomes for kids with...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health: Hormone treatment during menopause has less risks than previously thought
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Research from UVA Health suggests that some of the information women use to make important decisions about menopause might be wrong. Women approaching menopause have a choice: Get hormone treatment and risk cancer, or do not and endure hot flashes, sleep issues, and lose bone density.
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River E. coli levels are stable
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent water tests show E. coli levels are fine in the Rivanna River and other creeks and streams, but experts still urge caution, especially after it rains. The Rivanna River and smaller side creeks are tested every Thursday during the summer to help protect swimmers, boaters,...
NBC 29 News
Firefly Fiber Broadband growing and connecting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Firefly Fiber Broadband has reached a milestone this month by connecting 15,000 customers from rural areas to high-speed internet. Firefly is a division of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. “We’re particularly happy for all the families who can work on their businesses and continuing education and telehealth,”...
NBC 29 News
UVA football beats Richmond 34-17 in coach Tony Elliott’s debut
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team beat Richmond Saturday 34-17 at Scott Stadium in coach Tony Elliott’s head coaching debut at UVa. Quarterback, Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdowns and rushed for another breaking Bryce Perkins’ record for all-time career total yards at Virginia. Senior...
NBC 29 News
Tracking program might be the solution for wandering family members
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office is using grant money to improve a tracking program. A $6,000 grant is going to Project Lifesaver, which helps ACSO find missing children and adults. “Project Lifesaver is a service that we offer to help track people that wander....
NBC 29 News
Yesli Vega holds a roundtable for agricultural issues in the 7th district
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district. “It’s really important to hear straight from the folks who are walking in these shoes, living through these difficult...
NBC 29 News
Bennett’s Village wants to create an accessible treehouse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village is trying to get enough funding to begin building a new project for children with disabilities. The inclusive park has been planning phase one of its newest project, an accessible treehouse for Pen Park. “It allows us to keep the current playground space...
NBC 29 News
Paint the Town Orange returns September 2nd
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paint the Town Orange is back on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ting Pavilion. The Paint the Town Orange pep rally kicks off the beginning of UVA’s football season. The UVA football team, Spirit Squad, UVA Marching Band, and Tony Elliot, the...
NBC 29 News
International Neighbors proposes mitigation to students walking to Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville students, including preschoolers, are walking nearly three miles to and from school every day. Many are children from refugee families who are already struggling with other barriers. International Neighbors, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit dedicated helping refugees from around the world overcome challenges, about the concerns...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Hidden History
NBC 29 News
MVP Fridays celebrate Louisa County Public School students, teachers & community
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights 9/2
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the high school football scores & highlights from Friday Night Fury on September 2nd. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Labor Day Weekend Outlook
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy sunshine this afternoon with near seasonable temperatures. A more humid air mass returns through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Along with increasing rain chances later on. Fine weather for High School football Friday evening. Near 80 degrees at kickoff and mid 70s by the end...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier kicks off new tour for the community
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On September 3, Montpelier kicked off a new tour in which visitors are able to explore the East Woods. For the first time, people can now enter the East Woods to learn more about its previously hidden plantation landscape and the enslaved community who lived and worked at Montpelier.
NBC 29 News
Kendall Ballard returns home to coach CHS field hockey
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school field hockey season is underway, and one of the best strikers to ever play at Charlottesville High School has returned home. Kendall Ballard is one of the top athletes in CHS history. She excelled in field hockey, scoring 85 goals in her prep career. Ballard played for Ohio University, stating every game for four years, and racking up 31 goals. She was also a member of the United States Under 21 National Team.
