Texans release C Jimmy Morrissey

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans are going with a different reserve center behind starter Justin Britt.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have released Jimmy Morrissey.

The Texans initially signed Morrissey off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad last October due to injuries to Britt. However, Morrissey didn’t challenge Britt for the starting job and was also in a roster battle with Scott Quessenberry.

Wilson also reports that the Texans may look to add Morrissey back to their practice squad. However, with the lack of depth at center across the NFL, Morrissey could see himself in another city.

