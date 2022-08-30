Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Abbott: Rape victims can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B
(The Hill/NEXSTAR) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said rape victims in the state can prevent pregnancies by using emergency contraception pills such as Plan B, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday. In Texas, abortions are banned. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. Late last month, a...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn’s left hand went up. The...
Updated COVID-19 boosters soon to be available in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Updated COVID-19 boosters are expected to be available in Texas by next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Doses of the vaccine booster are expected to be shipped to clinics, health departments, hospitals and pharmacies across the state over the next few days. The department said the upgraded vaccines are authorized and recommended for use.
Florida boy in months-long battle against rare brain-eating amoeba
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old Florida boy who has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba for more than two months was flown to Chicago for continued treatment. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family left Tampa International Airport on for Chicago on Wednesday afternoon. His mom, Jesse Ziegelbauer, is hopeful that her son will pull through.
‘Fire tornadoes’ caught on video during massive brush fire in California
(KTLA) – The intensity of a brush fire near Castaic, California, was captured on KTLA video Wednesday afternoon when a series of “fire tornadoes” or “fire whirls” were spotted. The fire tornadoes developed around 3:20 p.m. as crews worked to contain the Route Fire, which...
Once in the doldrums, Florida coast hums with space launches
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A decade ago, Florida’s Space Coast was in the doldrums. The space shuttle program had ended, and with it the steady stream of space enthusiasts who filled the area’s restaurants and hotel and motel rooms during regular astronaut launches. The Kennedy Space Center’s...
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Labor Day weekend will feature cool temperatures and continued chances for showers and storms. Best chances will be during the afternoon hours, with the highest chance for rain located south of I-20 for Saturday, and then across Central Texas and our southern East Texas on Sunday and Monday. Locally heavy...
