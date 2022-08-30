Texans release G Max Scharping

The Houston Texans have all but one of their 2019 NFL draft class remaining.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have released former second-round pick Max Scharping. The guard was in a battle for playing time as the Texans signed former Jacksonville Jaguars guard A.J. Cann in the offseason. Houston also bolstered their interior offensive line by drafting Texas A&M product Kenyon Green in the first round.

With the Texans going with a youth movement in Green and familiarity as Cann previously played under current offensive line coach George Warhop, who was with the Jaguars from 2019-21.