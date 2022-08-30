Sahan Journal is hiring two reporters to join our amazing newsroom. Please apply!

Sahan Journal is a nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota. Our diverse staff creates exceptional journalism: coverage that truly represents the changing face of Minnesota and recognizes that democratic engagement and power belong to everyone.

Our stories reach audiences across many platforms, including our website, social media, video, and community events. To reach new audiences, we share our stories with small community papers and with the state’s biggest mainstream newsrooms, in print and over public radio.



Sahan Journal’s mission is to give immigrants and communities of color the kind of committed, responsive news coverage that we all deserve.

The opportunity

We’re looking to add two reporters to our newsroom: journalists with a passion to tell stories that matter to Minnesota’s immigrant communities and people of color.

Since its founding in 2019, Sahan Journal has produced groundbreaking local news coverage about education, health care, immigration policy, elections, climate, policing, entrepreneurship, working, housing, and more. We frequently frame stories through the lenses of equity, access, and accountability.

The ideal candidates will be engaged reporters, with the ability to report and write compelling and accurate stories, as the news occurs.

Our diverse, nine-person editorial team can’t cover everything. But our journalism can change the news narratives in communities that have been ignored—or poorly served—by mainstream news. And we can do it in a collaborative newsroom that reflects our talents, values, and vision.

Sahan Journal’s supportive and equitable work culture is committed to developing the potential of our staff and honoring their health and wellbeing.

Position responsibilit ies:

Report daily and breaking news, profiles, features and possibly enterprise stories

Highlight topics and events that are often missed—or misrepresented—by mainstream news organizations

Generate abundant ideas for short-, medium-, and long-term news stories

Work with your editor to shape your coverage, priorities, and focus areas

Delve deeply into the communities we cover; show up; listen to their concerns about the news needs in their daily lives

Write stories that inform and provide service through compelling narratives and accurate information.

Utilize social media and multimedia to supplement written copy or tell standalone stories across multiple platforms.

Desired skills, knowledge, and abilities

At least 1-3 years experience in journalism, reporting and writing news

Sound news judgment: the ability to identify good stories and execute them on a deadline

Adherence to journalism values including accuracy, equity, fairness, and respect.

Commitment to a supportive and equitable work culture

Bonus if you can work competently in a language widely spoken in Minnesota, such as Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Karen, Oromo.

Salary and benefits

Salary begins at $57,000 and will be based on prior experience and skillset.

Employee medical and dental benefits 100 percent employer paid; dependents at 50 percent.

Health Savings Account

401(k) plan ($1.00 match for each $1.00 you contribute, up to a maximum of 4 percent of your annual income)

Paid Time Off: 20 days / 4 weeks

Sick Time Off: 5 days / 1 week

Sahan Journal does not offer standard federal holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.), reflecting the diverse preferences of our staff. Instead, all employees are eligible for 4 floating holidays to be used at personal discretion.

Cell phone stipend

Professional development resources

Relocation stipend available

Sahan Journal staff currently works remotely. Employees have the option to use the Wellworth co-working space in downtown St. Paul.

Location

Sahan Journal is a regional news organization. We are building our staff to reflect the state and communities we cover. Therefore, successful candidates will be expected to live in Minnesota, with the ability to travel to the Twin Cities on a monthly basis.

Application process

To apply, please send a resume and a cover letter, describing your experience and what excites you about working at Sahan Journal. If you have many of the requested skills and experiences, but not all of them, please apply!

Send resume and cover letter to jobs@sahanjournal.com . The deadline for applications is September 30, 2022.

The post Sahan Journal is hiring two reporters to join our amazing newsroom. Please apply! appeared first on Sahan Journal .